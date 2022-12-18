Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 18 (ANI): Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said that tourism to the city will increase by 10 times after the Ram temple in Ayodhya is constructed.

UP CM also said that the state which is number one in terms of domestic tourism is the safest state in the country for travellers.

"Uttar Pradesh is a state with infinite possibilities in terms of tourism. All the major centres of religious, spiritual, and eco-tourism are present here. Today Uttar Pradesh is number one in terms of domestic tourism. In 2024, when the Shri Ram temple will be ready in Ayodhya, tourism will increase 10 times," Yogi said while addressing tour operators from all over the country at the 37th Annual Convention of the Indian Association of Tour Operators (IATO) on Sunday.

Yogi also claimed that at least one crore tourists visited Varanasi in the month of Sawan.

"We have Kashi (Varanasi) which is the oldest city in the world, and the cultural and spiritual capital of India. One year has passed since the inauguration of the Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham. Earlier, usually, one crore tourists used to visit Varanasi in a year but, this year, one crore tourists came to Varanasi in the month of Sawan alone," Adityanath said.

The Chief Minister said that apart from Varanasi, Ayodhya is the center of faith of every Sanatani where everyone aspires to come here once in their lifetime.

"The construction of the grand temple is going on on a war footing in Ayodhya. Along with Deepotsav, many works have been done for tourism development in Ayodhya. Infrastructure development is going on at the cost of Rs 30,000 crore. When the construction and development works of Shri Ram temple in Ayodhya will be completed in 2024, tourism to the city will increase 10 times," Yogi said.

"Similarly, we also have Mathura, Vrindavan, Gokul, and Barsana. Whether indigenous or foreign, all have a connection with Mathura. Along with the spiritual development there, you all must have felt the physical development as well. Infrastructure development works are going on for the development of Mathura-Vrindavan by the central and state governments at a cost of Rs 25,000-Rs 30,000 crore", CM Yogi pointed out.

He further said that apart from facilitating investment in the state, the UP Government was also providing lakhs of employment opportunities to the youth.

"We can contribute to increasing the GDP of not only the state but also the country by inviting domestic and foreign tourists to UP. The state government will fully support you in whatever meaningful effort you make," he pointed out.

Citing the example of the 2019 Kumbh in Prayagraj, Adityanath said 24 crore people came to the city to attend it and it was one of the best-organised events.

The chief minister also mentioned the government's plans to develop the Ramayana, Krishna and Buddhist circuits.

The chief minister assured tour operators of the safety of tourists and better connectivity.

On the occasion, the chief minister unveiled a coffee table book based on Bundelkhand.

Ministers Arun Kumar Saxena, Dayashankar Singh, Principal Secretary Tourism Mukesh Meshram, and office bearers of the ITOA were also present in the programme. (ANI)

