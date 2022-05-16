Srinagar, May 16 (PTI) A tourist from Delhi died after he slipped into a river in Ganderbal district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, officials said.

Mohammad Anwar, a resident of the Okhla area in Delhi, slipped into Sindh river at Sonamarg while he was using his mobile phone, they said.

Anwar was retrieved from the river by locals and police but he had died apparently due to injuries he sustained on his head, the officials said.

