Kolkata, Jul 9 (PTI) A countrywide general strike called by 10 central trade unions and supported by the Left parties was underway in West Bengal on Wednesday.

Supporters of the strike, which began at 6 am, tried to block train movement at Diamond Harbour in the Sealdah South section and Shyamnagar in the North Section of Eastern Railways' Sealdah division.

Also Read | What Is X-Guard? All About Indian Rafale’s AI-Powered Towed Decoy System Which Helped Air Force Neutralise Pakistani Air Threats During Operation Sindoor.

They also tried to block roads in different parts of the state, including Jalpaiguri, Asansol and Bankura.

The police and administration in the state made elaborate security and transport arrangements to ensure normal life.

Also Read | Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, July 09, 2025: Ola Electric, Tata Steel and Union Bank of India Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Wednesday.

Police contingents were posted at important places to ensure the smooth movement of traffic.

According to West Bengal CITU president Anadi Sahu, 10 central trade unions called for the general strike against "liberalisation, price rise of essentials, joblessness, increase in contractual work and other issues".

The 10 trade unions, with support from the Left parties, are protesting the new labour code and privatisation of PSUs, he said.

While the Centre holds that 44 central labour laws with over 1,200 sections have been assimilated into just four codes in the interest of the working classes, the Left unions and parties say the new labour code will be detrimental to the interests of the workers.

The Trinamool Congress government in the state has made it mandatory for all its staffers to attend office on Wednesday.

The state government has made available more buses on the roads to ensure the smooth movement of people to work.

The Trinamool Congress, which has been in power in West Bengal from 2011, has opposed any bandh call in the state, maintaining that it leads to loss of mandays.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)