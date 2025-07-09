Mumbai, July 9: Indian stock markets edged higher on Tuesday as cautious optimism around the impending India-US trade deal bolstered investor sentiment. Key stocks like Ola Electric, Tata Steel, and Union Bank of India are expected to remain in focus on July 9, 2025, as their recent developments and quarterly performances continue to drive market interest. We at LatestLY list a few stocks that are expected to remain in the spotlight on July 9, including Ola Electric (NSE: OLAELEC), Tata Steel (NSE: TATASTEEL), and Union Bank of India (NSE: UNIONBANK). Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, July 08, 2025: Titan, IndusInd Bank and Adani Wilmar Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Tuesday.

Ola Electric continues to gain traction after rolling out its advanced MoveOS 5 software, enhancing performance and reliability across its scooter and motorcycle range. Tata Steel reported steady crude steel production despite a slight decline due to maintenance shutdowns, while Union Bank of India posted a 5% rise in total business for Q1 FY26. Other companies like JSW Steel (NSE: JSWSTEEL), Dixon Technologies (NSE: DIXON), and Gujarat Pipavav Port (NSE: GPPL) are also expected to remain in the spotlight as they unveil new business strategies and operational updates. Scroll below to know the stocks' names that will likely be in the spotlight today, July 9. Indian Stock Market Closing Bells: Sensex Gains 270 Points, Nifty at 25,522 As Markets End Higher Ahead of Likely India-US Trade Deal.

List of Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, July 09, 2025:

Ola Electric Mobility Ltd (NSE: OLAELEC): Launched in‑house MoveOS 5 software across S1 scooters and Roadster X bikes, improving performance, reliability, and range. Tata Steel Ltd (NSE: TATASTEEL): Maintained crude steel production at 5.26 Mt in Q1 FY26, slightly down YoY due to scheduled shutdowns. Deliveries fell 3.8%, impacted by maintenance at Jamshedpur and NINL plants. Union Bank of India (NSE: UNIONBANK): Total Q1 FY26 business rose 5% YoY to INR 22.1 lakh cr, reflecting steady growth momentum. Deposits climbed 3.6% to INR 12.39 lakh cr, supporting balance‑sheet expansion. JSW Steel Ltd (NSE: JSWSTEEL): Reported a solid 14% YoY increase in Q1 crude steel output to 7.26 Mt. Indian production contributed 7.02 Mt, marking a 15% rise YoY. Computer Age Management Services Ltd (NSE: CAMS): Launched CAMSPay Gateway supporting 5,000+ TPS, a major move in high-volume digital payments. This positions CAMS as a competitor in the fintech stack and recurring revenue streams. Bajel Projects Ltd (NSE: BAJEL): Announced INR 170 Crore capex to triple galvanisation plant capacity to 110,000 MT by FY27. Expansion reflects rising infrastructure spending and demand for coated steel. Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd (NSE: GPPL): The company reported container throughput of 164,000 TEUs in Q1 FY26, slightly below last year’s 165,000 TEUs. Dry bulk volumes held steady at 0.55 million MT, while liquid cargo rose to 0.41 million MT, up from 0.34 million MT a year ago. Dixon Technologies (NSE: DIXON): Formed a JV with Signify India (Lightanium Technologies) to tap the lighting products market. The 50:50 stake and initial INR 2.5 cr investment show a cautious entry strategy. Zee Entertainment Enterprises (NSE: ZEEL): Appointed two new non‑executive directors with over 75% shareholder support. Strengthens board oversight amid digital-to-OTT transformation phase. Tata Motors Ltd (NSE: TATAMOTORS): Q1 FY26 global wholesales dropped 9%, hit by lower volumes across PVs and CVs. Includes a 10% decline in EV shipments.

Apart from individual stock-specific cues, the broader market sentiment on July 9 may continue to reflect cautious optimism amid progress on the India-US trade deal and global macro signals. The GST Council’s potential decision on Input Tax Credit for pharma firms could impact sectoral indices. Zee Entertainment’s board-level changes and Dixon’s JV formation highlight corporate restructuring and expansion moves.

(Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on news reports and is not intended as investment advice. Investing in stocks involves risk. LatestLY advises its readers to consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

