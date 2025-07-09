Mumbai, July 9: Amid the alleged claims that Pakistan shot down India's Rafale fighter jets, it is learned that the Indian Air Force (IAF) allegedly used artificial intelligence-powered technology during Operation Sindoor against Pakistan in May 2025. Reports state that Indian Rafale’s X-Guard was at the centre of the four-day military operation which India launched in wake of the Pahalgam terror attack. Rafale's X-Guard is an AI-powered towed decoy system which helped India foil Pakistan's Chinese-made PL-15E missiles and J-10C fighters.

Speaking about its use during Operation Sindoor, Ryan Bodenheimer, a former US Air Force F-15E and F-16 pilot said, "It’s the best spoofing and deception we’ve ever seen". The former US pilot also went on to describe Operation Sindoor as a breakthrough in modern day aerial combat, reports IDRW. Bodenheimer further said that the use of Rafale's X-Guard could have redefined the rules of electronic warfare. The technology played a very important role in neutralising Pakistani air threats against the country. Did Pakistan Shoot Down India’s Rafale Fighter Jets During Operation Sindoor? Dassault CEO Eric Trappier, Defence Secretary RK Singh Debunk Fake News.

What Is X-Guard?

As mentioned above, the X-Guard is an AI-powered towed decoy system developed by Rafale Advanced Defense Systems. The X-Guard device weighs 30 kg and trails behind the Rafale aircaft on a 100-meter long fiber-optic cable. Using artificial intelligence, the X-Guard generates a 500-watt, 360-degree jamming signal which mimics the radar signal of a Rafale fighter jet. That said, the X-Guard's edge lies in its intelligence which it uses to adjust signals in order to replicate doppler shifts.

By replicating doppler effect, the system creates an illusion of a fighter jet roaring through the sky at Mach 1. This system makes the job of enemy radar systems and missiles to detect the real aircraft difficult. Reacting to the use of X-Guard by India, Ryan Bodenheimer called it the "best spoofing and deception" that they have ever seen. It is also worth noting that the X-Guard system also ensures real-time communication with pilots in the cockpit, thereby informing them about missile locks and decoy status as it stays immune from electronic jamming. Did India Admit Rafale Fighter Jet Pilot Loss During Operation Sindoor? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Claim by Pakistani Propaganda Accounts.

X-Guard Can Deploy in Less Than Two Seconds

According to the IDRW report, the X-Guard misdirected PL-15E missiles and J-10C fighters by sending them chasing shadows during Operation Sindoor. A unique USP of the India's Rafale decoy system is that it can be deployed in less than two seconds and be retrieved for reuse again. The report stated that X-Guard operated as a "decoy wingman" by drawing enemy fire while the Rafale fighter jet escape unscathed. Pakistan's claims of downing India's Rafale fighter jets during the operation were likely hits on X-Guard decoys and not Rafales, reports Jane’s Defence Weekly.

It is also learnt that the X-Guard could have confused the KLJ-7A AESA radar system on Pakistan's J-10C fighters into thinking that they locked onto and hit India's Rafale jets. But instead they hit X-Guard decoys.

