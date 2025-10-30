Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], October 30 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed her outrage over the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Election Commission of India after a second man took his own life allegedly due to anxiety over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

In a post on X, CM Mamata Banerjee said that the tragic consequences of the BJP's politics of fear, division and hate are being witnessed.

Also Read | 'Our Decisions Regarding Oil Purchases Are Guided by Market Dynamics': MEA After US Sanctions Russian Oil Companies Rosneft and Lukoil.

Mamata Banerjee shared, "We are witnessing the tragic consequences of the BJP's politics of fear, division and hate, within 72 hours of the Election Commission's announcement of the SIR exercise in Bengal. An exercise bulldozed through at the BJP's behest. One avoidable tragedy after another has occurred."

"On October 27, 57-year-old Pradeep Kar of Panihati, Khardaha died by suicide, leaving a note that read, "NRC is responsible for my death." On October 28, a 63-year-old man from Dinhata, Cooch Behar, attempted to take his life, terrified of harassment under the SIR process. And today, 95-year-old Khitish Majumder from Kotwali, Paschim Medinipur, living with his daughter in Ilambazar, Birbhum, ended his life, gripped by the fear that he and his family might be dispossessed of their land," she further shared.

Also Read | Cyclone Montha Aftermath: Heavy Rains Trigger Flooding in Warangal, Food Supplied by Drones to Stranded Residents.

She further asked who would answer for these avoidable, politically inflicted tragedies.

"Who will answer for these avoidable, politically inflicted tragedies? Will the Home Minister accept responsibility? Will the BJP and its allies, under whose watch this fear psychosis has spread, find the courage to speak out? A 95-year-old man, who has given his life to this soil, is forced to die to prove he belongs to it. What could be a deeper wound on the nation's conscience? This is not just a tragedy- It is a betrayal of humanity itself," she said.

She further said that for generations, the people of Bengal have lived with dignity, but today they are being forced to ask whether they still belong to the land of their birth.

"Today, they are being forced to ask whether they still belong to the land of their birth. This cruelty is unconscionable and must not be allowed to stand. I appeal to every citizen: Do not be provoked, do not lose faith, and do not take any extreme step. Our Maa-Mati-Manush Sarkar stands with you. We will not allow the NRC to be implemented in Bengal - neither through the front door, nor through the back door. We will not permit a single legitimate citizen to be branded an 'outsider,'" she further said.

She further shared, "Until the last drop of our blood, we will fight to protect the rights of the people and to defeat the BJP and their allies' nefarious agenda to tear apart the social fabric of our nation."

Earlier, TMC National General Secretary and MP Abhishek Banerjee on Wednesday blamed Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for the death of Pradeep Kar, who allegedly took his own life due to anxiety over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

He said that Kar's suicide note claimed SIR and NRC were responsible for his death, sparking widespread outrage.

Banerjee visited Kar's family and demanded action against Shah and Kumar, holding them accountable for his death.

"...You all know the incident that happened yesterday in the name of SIR, and you all know about what happened today in Dinhata. If anyone is to be held responsible for this, it is the Chief Election Commissioner. SIR was announced two days ago, and two lives have been lost in the last 48 hours. Today, I have come to Pradeep Kar's house. He has written in the suicide note that SIR and NRC are responsible for my death, so if anyone is responsible for this, it is the Home Minister Amit Shah and the Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar...," said Banerjee.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will conduct the second phase of Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls across 12 States and Union Territories, with the final voter list to be published on February 7, 2026, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar said on Monday. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)