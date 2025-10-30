Warangal, October 30: Heavy rainfall triggered by the severe cyclonic storm Montha caused extensive flooding and waterlogging across Warangal on Thursday, prompting municipal officials to deploy drones to deliver food to residents stranded in inundated areas such as BR Nagar. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said a well-marked low-pressure area had developed over northeast Vidarbha and adjoining south Chhattisgarh and east Madhya Pradesh, as a remnant of cyclone Montha.

"The Well Marked Low Pressure Area [Remnant of Severe_Cyclonic_Storm "Montha"] over east Vidarbha and adjoining south Chhattisgarh moved nearly northwards and lay over northeast Vidarbha and adjoining areas of south Chhattisgarh and east Madhya Pradesh at 1130 hrs IST of today, October 30. It is likely to move nearly northwards across East Vidarbha, Madhya Pradesh & adjoining north Chhattisgarh and weaken into a low-pressure area during the next 24 hours," the IMD said. Cyclone Montha: Depression From Cyclonic Storm Weakens Over Vidarbha, Triggers Heavy Rains in Telangana, Says IMD (Watch Videos).

It added, "The Depression over eastcentral Arabian Sea remained practically stationary over the same region during past 6 hours and lay centered at 1130 hrs IST of today, the October 30, over the same region, near latitude 17.9°N & longitude 68.2°E, about 400 km southwest of Veraval (Gujarat), 510 km west-southwest of Mumbai (Maharashtra) and 660 km west-northwest of Panjim (Goa). It is likely to move nearly north-northwestwards across the Eastcentral Arabian Sea during the next 36 hours."

Severe waterlogging was also reported at Warangal Railway Station on Wednesday night. Endowments and Forest Minister Konda Surekha said that heavy rainfall caused by Cyclone Montha has resulted in severe flooding in Telangana, affecting colonies and roads. "Cyclone 'Montha' and heavy rainfall have caused heavy flooding in Telangana, particularly affecting colonies and roads. Despite efforts to evacuate, many residents remain stranded and refuse to leave their homes," Konda Surekha told ANI.

"Officials and concerned authorities have been working through the night to alert and coordinate with NDRF teams for rescue operations. NGOs are also providing food and assistance. Temporary shelters have been set up in schools and function halls, and medical facilities are being provided," she added. "Until the situation resolves, the government is taking responsibility for the affected individuals. A conference with the Chief Minister is scheduled to seek further government assistance, as many residents are without food and other essentials. Rescue teams, including boats and drones for food delivery, are being deployed to affected areas," the Minister said. Cyclone Montha Hits Andhra Pradesh Coast, Triggers Heavy Rains With Strong Winds (Watch Video).

Cyclone Montha brought heavy rainfall to several parts of Telangana, including Warangal and Hyderabad, causing traffic congestion in areas such as Habsiguda. In view of the heavy rains, the Bhadradri Kothagudem District Collector announced a holiday for all educational institutions, including government, aided, and privately managed schools, on Wednesday.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)