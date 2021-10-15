Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 15 (ANI): All passengers trains have been cancelled and diverted on the Tundla-Kanpur-Tundla section on Friday, after 24 wagons of an empty goods train derailed near Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh on Friday morning, informed North Central Railway.

According to the North Central Railway, the train derailed between Ambiapur and Rusa stations at the Tundla-Kanpur section under the Prayagraj division at 4 am today, blocking the up and down lines.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: Two Soldiers Killed in Ongoing Counter-Terrorism Operation in Poonch.

Mohit Chandra, DRM Prayagraj Division, North Central Railway said, "24 wagons were derailed due to which both the up and down lines are disrupted. The restoration work is underway and we will try to complete it by midnight. Trains have been diverted from Kanpur."

Restoration work is currently underway.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022: BJP Chief Says ‘Lakhimpur Kheri Incident Won’t Dent Party’s Electoral Prospects’.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)