Lucknow, Jun 28 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath chaired a high-level review meeting here on Saturday and directed officials to transform the plantation campaign into a statewide people's movement.

The chief minister's remarks come ahead of the upcoming Van Mahotsav in July.

Launching the logo of 'Vriksharopan Maha Abhiyan 2025', Adityanath announced an ambitious goal of planting more saplings on a single day than the total population of Uttar Pradesh, the Uttar Pradesh government said in a statement.

"The campaign, themed 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam', represents a collective push to transform the state from heatwave to greenwave. Between 2017 and 2024, more than 204.92 crore saplings have been planted across the state," said Adityanath.

"As per the Forest Survey of India, Dehradun, the state's green cover increased by three lakh acres between 2017 and 2023 -- a feat made possible through massive public participation," he added.

The chief minister also said that every child born during Van Mahotsav will receive a green gold certificate and their parents will be gifted a sapling.

"This will symbolically link environmental consciousness to family life. The sapling will be nurtured with the same love and care as a newborn child," he said, adding that this initiative should serve as the emotional core of the campaign and be widely publicized.

Adityanath announced that a total of 35 crore saplings will be planted during Van Mahotsav -- an initiative that surpasses even the total population of Uttar Pradesh.

Describing it as a major environmental event, he urged that preparations in this regard should begin immediately, emphasizing the need to spread the message "plant trees, save trees".

According to officials, the Forest Department will plant 12.60 crore saplings, while other departments will account for 22.40 crore saplings.

Detailed department-wise targets have been set and nodal officers appointed across all departments to ensure coordination.

To ensure supply, 52.43 crore saplings have been raised across 1,901 Forest Department nurseries, 146 Horticulture Department nurseries, 55 Sericulture nurseries and 484 private nurseries.

This diverse stock includes species suitable for industrial use, construction, fruit-bearing, fodder and ornamental purposes.

The chief minister directed that each department implement its action plan with utmost seriousness to guarantee the campaign's success.

He noted that this initiative is not merely a government programme, but a step toward securing a better and healthier future for the people of Uttar Pradesh.

"When every household plants a sapling and every citizen commits to its care, Uttar Pradesh will not only remain the most populous state, but will also emerge as the greenest and most environmentally conscious state in the country," he added.

Adityanath stressed that large-scale plantation should take place in all schools covered under Project Alankar.

Similarly, moringa and other shade-giving trees must be planted in all medical colleges and district hospitals, providing long-term benefits to patients and their families.

He also called for dense plantations in all industrial units to enhance the green and healthy nature of the industrial environment. Additionally, priority planting of trees like neem, pakkad and peepal in all destitute cow shelters was emphasized, highlighting their benefits for the well-being of cows.

Adityanath also stressed that this year's campaign must place river revival at its core.

He instructed that extensive plantation drives should be undertaken along both banks of rivers to improve water quality and enhance biodiversity.

Additionally, all ponds within river catchment areas will be lined with plantations and simultaneously taken up for conservation and rejuvenation efforts.

He encouraged the planting of fruit-bearing trees like mango, jamun and tamarind in public spaces to ensure both greenery and nutritional value with special emphasis on planting along expressways.

The chief minister directed that large-scale plantation be undertaken along the Gorakhpur Link Expressway, Purvanchal Expressway, Bundelkhand Expressway, Agra-Lucknow Expressway and Ganga Expressway to create a vibrant green belt between service lanes and main roads.

He called for coordinated efforts to ensure that all beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme plant at least one sapling.

Adityanath instructed that every Gram Sachivalaya, Krishi Vigyan Kendra and public institution be integrated into the plantation targets, making this environmental campaign a truly collective mission.

The chief minister emphasized that while plantation is vital, equal attention must be given to the protection and nurturing of saplings.

He directed that every planted sapling be geo-tagged and proper fencing arrangements ensured for their safety.

Alongside plantation drives, the public must be encouraged to take responsibility for care and protection of these saplings so that they can grow into full-fledged trees, he added.

