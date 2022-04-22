New Delhi, Apr 22 (PTI) A couple and one of their associates were arrested for allegedly duping people on the pretext of providing foreign currency at half its market value, police said on Friday.

They identified the arrested men as Jamaal (41), a resident of GTB Enclave and Mohammad Nahid Shaikh (33), a resident of Harsh Vihar. The police did not divulge the name of Jamaal's wife.

The complainant, an e-rickshaw driver, said he learnt from his friend that certain people were providing US dollars at half the market value and hence arranged Rs 1 lakh to get them exchanged for the American currency, a senior police officer said.

He met Jamaal and his wife at Gokalpuri and handed them Rs 1 lakh in return for the “US dollars” in a bag.

Soon, the couple, along with their associate Nahid Shaikh, left the venue after which the complainant opened the bag only to find a bundle of newspapers cut in the shape of currency notes, police said.

Jamaal was apprehended from Loni roundabout on Thursday. He revealed to the police that the trio executed the crime on the direction of one Kahana Jaleel, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast) Sanjay Kumar Sain said.

Later, Jamaal's wife and Sheikh were also arrested. They have been involved in several cases of cheating, the DCP said.

Jaleel, the kingpin, has employed several members for the purpose and he has divided them into groups to carry out assigned tasks. One group finds the target. The other convinces the targets to get the money exchanged, while the third group delivers the bundle of papers and receive the money, police said.

Efforts are on to nab Jaleel, they said, adding, a bike and Rs 45,000 were recovered from Jamaal.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)