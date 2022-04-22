Kolkata, April 22: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will be going to New Delhi to attend the "Chief Ministers-Chief Justices' Conference on Judiciary", to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on April 30.

Speculations are rife on what observations Banerjee is likely to make at the event against the backdrop of so many orders of the Calcutta High Court - that have gone against the state government - for Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) enquiries on various issues.

Highly placed sources from state Secretariat, Nabanna confirmed that the Chief Minister will be attending the conference, where issues like vacant posts is are impacting the progress of cases.

"The Chief Minister might also try to have a one-to-one meeting with the Prime Minister to discuss various issues related to the state. These issues include the huge amount of dues that the state government is supposed to receive from the Union government under various heads like that of GST and MGNREGS. However, that probable one -to-one meeting, which the Chief Minister will definitely try to have, is yet to be confirmed," said an influential member of the state cabinet who refused to be named.

It was initially decided that the Prime Minister will be attending the opening session of the Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS) 2022 on April 20. However, it did not happen because of the Prime Minister's busy schedule in his own home state of Gujarat. West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee to Visit Delhi on April 29.

The last time Banerjee and Modi had a one-to-one meeting was in New Delhi in November last year. It was precisely then that the Chief Minister invited the Prime Minister to be present at the inaugural session Of Bengal Global Business Summit 2022.

Trinamool Congress leaders are, however, tight-lipped on the other meetings of the Chief Minister during her Delhi visit, especially with leaders of other opposition parties, including the Congress.

