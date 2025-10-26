Agartala (Tripura) [India], October 26 (ANI): Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha today said that the main objective of the state government is to ensure economic independence for women. Currently, 1,08,281 people have become Lakhpati Didis in the state, which is about 95% of the target in percentage terms.

Dr. Saha said this while launching Samriddhi -- "An initiative for making Lakhpati Didis" under the Tripura Rural Livelihood Mission (TRLM) -- at Rabindra Shatabarshiki Bhawan.

It is worth noting that during this function, bank loans worth Rs 198.63 crore were approved for women from various rural self-help groups, and a Community Investment Fund of Rs 100 crore was provided.

At the event, Dr. Saha stated that 50% of India's total population is women, and in Tripura, the figure is also about 50%.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given special importance to the self-empowerment of women. Today, we heard the stories of some Lakhpati Didis at this event, and we are impressed by their words. The vision with which the Prime Minister set the goal of creating Lakhpati Didis has become evident today. About 75% of our country and state is rural, and if the socio-economic condition of women in rural areas does not improve, neither the state nor the country can develop. The government is trying to reach the last person in society through various development schemes. For this purpose, good governance activities are being carried out in every household. The aim is to provide administrative facilities to everyone," said Dr. Saha.

He emphasised that, along with men, women should also move forward.

"The Prime Minister has given special importance to this. Otherwise, the country will not progress. The Indian economy has moved from the 11th position to the 4th position globally, and it will move to the 3rd place in the future. By 2050, India will secure one of the best positions in the global economy. To achieve this, various strategic plans are being implemented. The dream of Lakhpati Didi is being realised. Two-thirds of the target given by the Prime Minister has already been achieved. Our target was about 1,18,000, out of which 1,08,281 have been achieved. The target given by the Prime Minister to build a developed India has inspired us to announce the vision of Viksit Tripura 2047," said Dr. Saha.

The Chief Minister further mentioned that currently, there are about 54,170 self-help groups in Tripura.

"There are around 2,471 village organisations and about 174 cluster-level federations. In total, about 4.86 lakh women are associated with self-help groups in the state. Our main objective is to ensure economic independence for women. Now, women are also working at the same rate as men. Bank loans worth Rs 1,773 crore have been provided to women self-help groups under TRLM so far. There are 2,792 producer groups in the state, and 192 non-farm collectives have been created. At present, there are 38,775 micro-enterprises and 66 integrated farming clusters. The number of Lakhpati Didis in the state has reached 1, 08,281 which is about 95% of the target. In the coming days, this may reach 100% or even more," he said.

The function was attended by several distinguished guests, including Abhishek Singh, Secretary of the Rural Development Department; Apurba Roy, Secretary of the Finance Department; Anil S. Kotmayer, GM of NABARD; Nagadhiraj Dutta, Chairman of Tripura State Cooperative Bank Limited; Tarit Kanti Chakma, CEO of TRLM; along officials from various banks and other dignitaries. (ANI)

