Agartala (Tripura) [India], March 13 (ANI): The budget session of the 13th Tripura Legislative Assembly for the financial year 2025-26 is scheduled to commence on March 21 (Friday) and will continue until April 1.

The session is expected to witness extensive discussions on the state's budget and key legislative matters.

A meeting of the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) was held on Tuesday at the Tripura Legislative Assembly under the chairmanship of Speaker Biswa Bandhu Sen. The meeting was attended by Deputy Speaker Ram Prasad Paul, ministers from the treasury bench, Chief Whip Kalyani Saha Roy, and opposition MLAs, including Leader of the Opposition Jitendra Chaudhury.

State's Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ratan Lal Nath stated that the session dates were finalised with inputs from the opposition to ensure effective deliberation.

"The session will begin on Friday, March 21, and conclude on April 1. Since this is the budget session, both supplementary and revised budgets will be presented. Our government welcomes discussions for the benefit of all. We value the opposition's suggestions and have extended the session to allow for thorough deliberations on the financial year 2025-26 budget," said Nath.

The minister also hinted at a possible extension of future assembly sessions to enhance legislative discussions. He further informed that the first day of the session will see the presentation of the state budget, followed by the Question Hour. Additionally, the government may introduce certain bills during the session, though details on those are yet to be finalized.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha chaired a high-level review meeting with District Magistrates, Collectors, Superintendents of Police, and other senior officials to ensure the efficient resolution of public grievances and local issues.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister emphasized the importance of proactive governance, urging officials to address citizens' concerns swiftly and effectively.

He stressed the need for better coordination between departments to enhance public service delivery and ensure law and order across the state.

The discussions covered various developmental projects, law enforcement strategies, and measures to improve administrative efficiency at the grassroots level. CM Saha reiterated his government's commitment to transparency and accountability in governance, directing officials to take immediate action on pressing public issues.

This review meeting reflects the state government's ongoing efforts to strengthen the administrative framework and enhance public trust in governance. (ANI)

