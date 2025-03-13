Agartala (Tripura) [India], March 13 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha chaired a high-level review meeting with District Magistrates, Collectors, Superintendents of Police, and other senior officials to ensure the efficient resolution of public grievances and local issues.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister emphasized the importance of proactive governance, urging officials to address citizens' concerns swiftly and effectively.

He stressed the need for better coordination between departments to enhance public service delivery and ensure law and order across the state.

The discussions covered various developmental projects, law enforcement strategies, and measures to improve administrative efficiency at the grassroots level. CM Saha reiterated his government's commitment to transparency and accountability in governance, directing officials to take immediate action on pressing public issues.

This review meeting reflects the state government's ongoing efforts to strengthen the administrative framework and enhance public trust in governance.

Earlier on Tuesday, Saha addressed the foundation day celebration of Lipika Dasgupta Memorial School at its premises in East Gakulnagar, Bishalgarh, Sepahijala District.

During his address, he said that those with education and knowledge will lead the world, the country, and the state in the future."

The current government is prioritizing the development of the education system in the state. Various educational projects are being implemented to bring about a radical transformation in the entire education system. The government aims to establish an education hub in the state in the future," CM Saha said.

Expressing his appreciation for the initiative, CM Saha said that it was heartening to see such a well-established school integrating Kokborok and Bengali while following the CBSE curriculum.(ANI)

