Agartala, Mar 12 (PTI) Food and Civil Supplies minister Sushanta Chowdhury on Wednesday claimed that Tripura stands first among the northeastern states in the Public Distribution System (PDS).

Tripura has 9.83 lakh ration cardholders.

Also Read | National Education Policy 2020 a Saffron Policy Aimed at Developing Hindi, Delimitation Exercise for BJP's Benefit, Alleges Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin.

"Our PDS system is the first among the northeastern states and fourth all India when it comes to delivery of services to the people. Recently, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma spoke to me and wanted to know how the state provides pulses at subsidised rate. Later, he sent officials to our state to look into the matter," Chowdhury said at a press conference here.

He said there was a meeting of food ministers of the northeastern states at Guwahati recently to review the PDS system in the region where Tripura's PDS system was "highly praised".

Also Read | MPSC Exam in Marathi: Devendra Fadnavis Announces Government Planning To Conduct All Maharashtra Public Service Commission Competitive Exams in Marathi,.

"Apart from distribution of rice and atta, the state also provides pulses, mustard oil and spices to consumers. The Food and Civil Supplies department has finalised the tender for procuring mustard oil. We are waiting for the price of mustard oil to reduce," he said.

On the Tipra Motha Party supremo Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma's threat of pulling out of the BJP-led coalition government if their demands are not met, the minister said, "Tipra Motha Party (TMP) is an integral part of the government. Union Home Minister Amit Shah is monitoring the peace accord signed with the TMP. I have no authority to tell anything on this issue (fulfilling promises). The government is in favour of peace and development because insurgency is not a solution to any problem."

Chowdhury said the Tripura Cabinet in its last meeting held on Monday cleared proposals for filling up 118 posts of post graduate teachers (PGTs) in computer science for Vidyajyoti Schools and 35 posts of senior store guards under the Food and Civil Supplies department.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)