Agartala (Tripura) [India], May 4 (ANI): As many as 150 cartons consisting of 15 lakh pieces of foreign brand cigarettes worth Rs 2.82 crore were seized by the BSF quick reaction team, an official statement said.

As per an official release, on the night intervening May 2-3, 2025, the BSF Ouick Reaction Team chased and intercepted chased down a vehicle near Paddapuker Radhhapur Shiv Mandir on NH 8 after receiving intelligence inputs.

"On thorough search of seized vehicle 150 cartons consisting 15 lakhs pieces of Foreign Brand Cigarettes, i.e. ( Elegant, Supper slim mond, Patron nano white) worth Rs 2.82 crore seized," the release stated.

In another operation BSF troops of BOP Pathridwar under district of West Tripura foiled a major attempt of smuggling and seized 3,156 pcs of Mobile display worth Rs 22 Lakhs.

Meanwhile, two women drug peddlers were arrested in a joint operation conducted by the Government Railway Police (GRP) and the Railway Protection Force (RPF) at Agartala Railway Station, an official statement said on Saturday.

According to police sources, the two accused have been identified as Rasuan Devi (25) and Ranju Devi (30), both residents of Katihar district in Bihar, were attempting to smuggle the contraband to Delhi via train using the Agartala Railway Station as a transit point.

The duo was caught in possession of a total of 4 kg 405 grams of dry cannabis (ganja), neatly packed in eight packets and concealed in two handbags. (ANI)

