Agartala (Tripura) [India], March 16 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha today said that the state budget has increased by around 5.52% compared to last year, and the present government has provided a total of 41% DA and DR and also increased the fund allocation for the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC).

Addressing a press conference, Saha said that Finance Minister Pranajit Singha Roy has placed the budget, and for this, he wants to thank him. In 2025-26, it was Rs 32,410 crore, while in the 2026-27 financial year, it is Rs 34,212.31 crore, which has increased by around 5.52%.

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"To boost the economy, we have stressed capital expenditure, which is Rs 8,945.92 crore, an increase of 13.19%. For this year, Rs 4,676 crore has been placed for approval as a supplementary grant. This year we have kept Rs 918 crore for the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC), which was Rs 860.28 crore last year", said Dr Saha.

Saha said that there is no new tax implemented.

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"Rs 2,441.50 crore has been allocated for the health sector, which is crucial, showing an increase of 25.29% from last year. For rural development, Rs 4,094 crore has been allocated, which is 17.50% higher than last year. In agriculture, Rs 1,985.61 crore has been sanctioned, which is a 5.31% increase, and for education, we have kept Rs 6,439.56 crore, which is a 4.43% rise compared to last year," he said.

CM Saha also announced that the state government will open a Critical Care Block in Dhalai District Hospital, Trauma Care Centres in Teliamura, Bishramganj, and Khowai, Maternal and Child Care wings in district and sub-divisional hospitals, and a new PHC in Gomati. Health facilities will be developed in 20 PHCs and 9 CHCs. An Ayurvedic Medical College in Gomati, Homoeopathy Medical Colleges, and the Tripura University of Health Sciences will be set up. An IT Park and several other initiatives are also planned.

"Earlier, we had given 36%, and now 5% more has been added. A good amount of DA will be received, which will take effect from April 1," he added. (ANI)

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