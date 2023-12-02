Agartala (Tripura) [India], December 2 (ANI): In a significant stride towards enhancing healthcare services and ensuring hassle-free treatment for the people of the state, Chief Minister Manik Saha has announced a major expansion at Agartala Government Medical College & GB Pant Hospital.

With a keen understanding of the growing healthcare needs, under the leadership of Chief Minister Saha, who is also the Health Minister of Tripura, the state government has decided to increase the number of beds at the AGMC and GBP Hospital from 727 to an impressive 1,413.

This substantial augmentation aims to address the rising patient load and provide top-notch medical facilities to the citizens.

Under this initiative, Agartala Government Medical College and GBP Hospital are set to undergo significant expansions in their medical facilities.

The number of beds in the medicine department is being increased from 120 to 280, while the general surgery department will see an increase from 120 to 180 beds.

Similarly, the paediatric department is expanding from 60 to 80 beds, and the obstetrics and gynaecology department is growing from 114 to 132 beds.

Additionally, the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and post-operative care beds are being increased from 58 to 112.

On the other hand, 20 beds are being allocated for each of the seven super-speciality departments, namely urology, plastic surgery, neurosurgery, neurology, cardiothoracic and vascular surgery (CTVS), nephrology, and cardiology.

This brings the total number of beds in these super-specialty departments to 140. Furthermore, beds in other departments are also seeing an increase, totalling 234 additional beds.

The Chief Minister stated that this decision reflects the state government's commitment to infrastructural development in the healthcare sector, aligning with the overarching goal set by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI)

