Agartala (Tripura) [India], November 28 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha has attended the ongoing month-long 'Shree Hari Naam Sankirtan' being held here, according to an official release.

"Manik Saha is very religious and keeps attending almost all religious festivals and expressing his strong faith in God and his divine graces," the release from the Chief Minister's Office said.

During his visit on Monday CM Saha was accompanied by Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) Mayor Dipak Majumdar and Councillor Ratna Das.

CM Manik Saha also distributed 'Mahaprasad' among devotees, the release said.

Union Home Ministry adviser for the North East, AK Mishra, also met CM Saha on Monday.

In the meeting, both had a detailed discussion about the development of the Scheduled Tribes in the state.

Mishra was appointed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah as the interlocutor for talks between the central government and the Tipra Motha Party, which is demanding a separate Tipraland within the state of Tripura.

Manik Saha, while speaking to ANI, said that he requested that Mishra talk with leaders of the political parties of all the 19 tribes and discuss how the development of each could be brought about.

"We discussed many issues, like education, road communication, financial budgets, and some more important ones. For the development of the scheduled tribes, I apprised him of all the issues and requested that he talk with the leaders of the political parties of all the 19 tribes and discuss how each could be developed. There is also a need to focus on different cells, like the Janjati Morcha of the BJP and various student welfare organisations," Saha said."

"I hope that in the coming days, we will all live peacefully together in Tripura. And if there should be any difference in anything, we will solve it," Manik Saha added. (ANI)

