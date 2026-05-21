India News | Tripura CM Holds First Virtual 'Mukhyamantri Samipesu' to Address Public Grievances from Other Districts

Agartala (Tripura) [India], May 21 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha held the first virtual 'Mukhyamantri Samipesu' programme in Agartala to connect with distressed people from different districts and resolve their issues.

During its virtual inauguration on Wednesday, Chief Minister Saha stated that future episodes of the programme will be formatted district-wise, adding that the virtual airing of the programme has started from Dhalai district.

Also Read | Nagpur Shocker: Newlywed Woman Strangled to Death Over Dowry Harassment in Maharashtra.

"Today, it is the 66th episode in which we have seen people from Agartala or around the city coming here with their various problems. We have decided to start it district-wise. It will be held virtually, where DM, CMO, doctors, and other officials will be present. Today it has started. We have started with Dhalai district, where thirty-five people were present, and two were present physically," said CM Saha.

The Tripura Chief Minister further stated that out of 35 participants, 30 individuals from the tribal community shared their grievances during the programme. He noted that many people highlighted issues related to land, education, and health in this programme. In response, he directed the respective officials to promptly follow up on the matters.

Also Read | Twisha Sharma Death Case: Reward Doubled to INR 30,000 for Husband Samarth Singh's Information As SIT Probe Intensifies.

"In Agartala, we have seen people coming with specific matters, but today, people from Dhalai have appeared with multidimensional matters, including education, health, higher education, and financial assistance. As the DM was present along with other officials, I worked virtually. We have also provided remedies. Among the 35 people, 30 are Janajati who have shared their problems and are happy to do so. We will do this in other districts as well, and all subdivisions will also be covered. Many people have land-related, education, and health-related issues. However, I have noted them down and instructed officials to follow up on the matters, help them, provide proper treatment, and resolve their problems properly. This is very innovative, and I don't think such things take place anywhere else," added CM Saha.

Health Department Secretary Kiran Gitte, along with secretaries, directors, and officers of other departments, were present at the function held in the presence of the Chief Minister. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)