Agartala (Tripura) [India], March 21 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha announced a three per cent hike in Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) for government employees and pensioners after the state budget was presented for the financial year 2025-26 in the Tripura Legislative Assembly on Friday.

The Chief Minister informed the House that the revised DA/DR, increasing from 30 per cent to 33 per cent, will come into effect from April 1, 2025. He further stated that the decision would require an additional expenditure of Rs 300 crore.

The announcement brought a wave of happiness among state government employees and pensioners, who had been anticipating a revision in their allowances.

Earlier in the day, Tripura Finance Minister Pranajit Singha Roy presented the state budget of Rs 32,423.44 crore in the Assembly. The budget session is expected to witness detailed discussions on financial allocations, development plans, and policy decisions.

The budget session of the 13th Tripura Legislative Assembly for the financial year 2025-26 will continue until April 1.

The session is expected to witness extensive discussions on the state's budget and key legislative matters.

Ahead of the session, a meeting of the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) was held on Tuesday at the Tripura Legislative Assembly under the chairmanship of Speaker Biswa Bandhu Sen. The meeting was attended by ministers from the treasury bench, Chief Whip Kalyani Saha Roy, and opposition MLAs, including Leader of the Opposition Jitendra Chaudhury.

Later in the evening, a separate meeting of ruling party ministers and MLAs was convened at the official residence of Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha in Agartala.

The budget session is expected to be crucial, with debates on financial policies, development plans, and legislative proposals shaping the state's governance for the upcoming fiscal year. (ANI)

