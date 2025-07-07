Agartala (Tripura) [India], July 7 (ANI): On the occasion of birth anniversary of Syama Prasad Mookerjee, Chief Minister Manik Saha on Sunday declared two awards in honour of Mookerjee and announced that the Agartala Town Hall will be renamed after him and a statue will be erected, said a statement from the CMO.

"We have decided that, on the initiative of the Education Department, the Syama Prasad Mookerjee Award will be given to those who have made special contributions in the workplace on Teachers' Day. On his birth anniversary next year, the Information and Cultural Affairs Department plans to present the Dr Shyama Prasad Mookerjee Excellence Award to those who have made special contributions in social, political, national service, and administrative work. I am glad to announce that the Agartala Town Hall will be renamed in honour of Syama Prasad Mookerjee, and his marble statue will be erected," said CM Saha.

Today, the Chief Minister made a significant announcement while observing the birth anniversary of Syama Prasad Mookerjee at the Muktadhara Auditorium in Agartala, organised by the ICA Department. Saha said that everyone celebrates this day every year at both the government and various other levels.

"Today, we are celebrating the 125th birth anniversary of Syama Prasad Mookerjee. His thoughts, principles, and ideals are still relevant today. Therefore, we must learn about Mookerjee's philosophy of life. In the future, we must understand more about the work he has done for the people. After Narendra Modi took office as the Prime Minister in 2014, a change has been observed in the social system of India. He is presenting the philosophy of life of the great people of the country before us," he said.

He further added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is now voicing what Syama Prasad Mookerjee had already emphasised, especially regarding social reforms.

"After the country became independent, there was no foundation for our economy, no clear outline of social structure. The country was running with a mixed idea. And development cannot move forward in that way. Our Prime Minister talks about Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Prayas, Sabka Vishwas. Many great people have been born in our country. That is why we celebrate their birthdays, memorial days, or anniversaries of their passing. The country and the state are moving forward by following the idea of building a state through social change, as envisioned by Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee for Akhand Bharat. He has shown us the direction to move forward," he said.

The Chief Minister stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is working towards achieving self-reliance in the direction indicated by Syama Prasad Mookerjee.

"The Prime Minister is working to strengthen the economic base of the country. He is carrying out various social reforms. He has abolished the practice of triple talaq for women in Muslim society. The state government is also working in accordance with the central government's instructions. Since 2014, changes have been taking place in the country under the able leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, following the principles and ideals of Syama Prasad Mookerjee," said Saha.

The Chief Minister also stated that the present government has prioritised extending the benefits of government schemes to the most vulnerable individuals in society. For this, good governance activities have been implemented in every household across the state.

Rajya Sabha MP Rajib Bhattacharya, MLA Mina Rani Sarkar, Vice Chairman of the State-level Cultural Advisory Committee Subrata Chakraborty, Secretary of the Information and Cultural Affairs Department PK Chakraborty, Director of the Information and Cultural Affairs Department Bimbisar Bhattacharya, and other public representatives and eminent persons were present as distinguished guests at the event. (ANI)

