Is There a Public Holiday Today, July 7 Across India for Muharram? Will Schools, Banks, Stock Market Remain Open or Closed on 7th July?

Every year, the Islamic calendar begins not with a fixed date, but with eyes toward the sky. While the Government of India’s tentative holiday calendar had listed Muharram on Sunday, July 6, the final decision whether July 7 will be a holiday or not is awaiting confirmation.

Information Mumbai Ranked Among ‘100 Best Food Cities in the World’ in TasteAtlas List; Six Indian Cities Make the Cut
  • Kiara Advani, Deepika Padukone & Other Actresses Dazzle in Gold Gowns (View Pics)
  • Viral
    Emotional Reunion in Wild: Forest Officials Reunite Lost Elephant Calf ‘Chotu’ With Mother in Kaziranga by Masking Human Scent With Dung; Video Goes Viral Emotional Reunion in Wild: Forest Officials Reunite Lost Elephant Calf ‘Chotu’ With Mother in Kaziranga by Masking Human Scent With Dung; Video Goes Viral
  • Festivals
    World Chocolate Day 2025 Date and Significance: Here’s What You Should Know About the Day That Celebrates the Beloved Chocolates World Chocolate Day 2025 Date and Significance: Here’s What You Should Know About the Day That Celebrates the Beloved Chocolates
  • Videos
    IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2025 Day 4 Stat Highlights: Shubman Gill’s Marathon Knock, Akash Deep and Mohammed Siraj’s Bowling Push England Back IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2025 Day 4 Stat Highlights: Shubman Gill’s Marathon Knock, Akash Deep and Mohammed Siraj’s Bowling Push England Back
    • Close
    Search

    Is There a Public Holiday Today, July 7 Across India for Muharram? Will Schools, Banks, Stock Market Remain Open or Closed on 7th July?

    Every year, the Islamic calendar begins not with a fixed date, but with eyes toward the sky. While the Government of India’s tentative holiday calendar had listed Muharram on Sunday, July 6, the final decision whether July 7 will be a holiday or not is awaiting confirmation.

    Information Subhash Kamble| Jul 07, 2025 07:15 AM IST
    A+
    A-
    Is There a Public Holiday Today, July 7 Across India for Muharram? Will Schools, Banks, Stock Market Remain Open or Closed on 7th July?
    Muharram Procession (File Image)

    Mumbai, July 7: Every year, the Islamic calendar begins not with a fixed date, but with eyes toward the sky. This year followed tradition, as the crescent moon was sighted in India on June 26. This marked June 27 as the first day of Muharram, setting Ashura, the 10th day and the most solemn day of mourning, on July 6. Now, there is growing uncertainty over whether Monday, July 7, will be declared a public holiday across India for Ashura.

    As mentioned, the new Islamic year began on June 27, following the moon sighting on June 26. This places Ashura, the 10th day of Muharram and the most significant day of mourning for Shia Muslims, on Sunday, July 6. While the Government of India’s tentative holiday calendar had listed Muharram on Sunday, July 6; no nationwide closure has been announced for Monday, July 7.. Fact Check: Is 7 July 2025 a Public Holiday in India? Will Stock Markets, Banks, Schools and Colleges Remain Shut on July 7 for Muharram? Know the Truth Here.

    Will Stock Market Open or Closed for on Monday?

    Since the Muharram (Ashura) holiday fell on Sunday, July 06, stock markets like the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) were shut. However, on July 7, the stock market will remain open.

    Check Stock Market Holiday List For 2025

    Will There Be School Holiday July 07?

    Since Muharram was observed on July 6, all schools and colleges in India are expected to remain open today as no nationwide school holiday has been announced. States like Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, West Bengal, and Karnataka had been considering declaring July 7 a holiday, but none have officially confirmed closure. Meanwhile, the Kerala and Telangana governments explicitly confirmed that Monday would not be a holiday. Muharram 2025: Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge Call for Fighting Injustice, Say ‘Should Resolve to Follow Path Shown by Hazrat Imam Hussain’.

    Are Banks Open on July 7?

    As of now, banks will remain open on July 7. As per the RBI holiday calendar, July 6, Sunday, is a standard bank holiday. July 7 is not officially listed as a bank holiday. If the Muharram 2025 holiday is shifted to July 7, there may be state-specific notifications issued for banks. Customers should verify with their bank branches or keep an eye on the RBI notifications.

    Muharram, the first month of the Islamic calendar, holds deep religious significance, particularly for Shia Muslims, who commemorate the martyrdom of Imam Hussain on Ashura.

    (The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 07, 2025 07:15 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

    Tags:
    7th july muharram holiday Ashura Ashura 2025 bank holiday India Islam Muharram Muharram 2025 Muharram 2025 Holiday Muharram 2025 Holiday Date Muslims school holiday Share Market Holiday Stock Market Holiday
    You might also like
    Information Subhash Kamble| Jul 07, 2025 07:15 AM IST
    A+
    A-
    Is There a Public Holiday Today, July 7 Across India for Muharram? Will Schools, Banks, Stock Market Remain Open or Closed on 7th July?
    Muharram Procession (File Image)

    Mumbai, July 7: Every year, the Islamic calendar begins not with a fixed date, but with eyes toward the sky. This year followed tradition, as the crescent moon was sighted in India on June 26. This marked June 27 as the first day of Muharram, setting Ashura, the 10th day and the most solemn day of mourning, on July 6. Now, there is growing uncertainty over whether Monday, July 7, will be declared a public holiday across India for Ashura.

    As mentioned, the new Islamic year began on June 27, following the moon sighting on June 26. This places Ashura, the 10th day of Muharram and the most significant day of mourning for Shia Muslims, on Sunday, July 6. While the Government of India’s tentative holiday calendar had listed Muharram on Sunday, July 6; no nationwide closure has been announced for Monday, July 7.. Fact Check: Is 7 July 2025 a Public Holiday in India? Will Stock Markets, Banks, Schools and Colleges Remain Shut on July 7 for Muharram? Know the Truth Here.

    Will Stock Market Open or Closed for on Monday?

    Since the Muharram (Ashura) holiday fell on Sunday, July 06, stock markets like the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) were shut. However, on July 7, the stock market will remain open.

    Check Stock Market Holiday List For 2025

    Will There Be School Holiday July 07?

    Since Muharram was observed on July 6, all schools and colleges in India are expected to remain open today as no nationwide school holiday has been announced. States like Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, West Bengal, and Karnataka had been considering declaring July 7 a holiday, but none have officially confirmed closure. Meanwhile, the Kerala and Telangana governments explicitly confirmed that Monday would not be a holiday. Muharram 2025: Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge Call for Fighting Injustice, Say ‘Should Resolve to Follow Path Shown by Hazrat Imam Hussain’.

    Are Banks Open on July 7?

    As of now, banks will remain open on July 7. As per the RBI holiday calendar, July 6, Sunday, is a standard bank holiday. July 7 is not officially listed as a bank holiday. If the Muharram 2025 holiday is shifted to July 7, there may be state-specific notifications issued for banks. Customers should verify with their bank branches or keep an eye on the RBI notifications.

    Muharram, the first month of the Islamic calendar, holds deep religious significance, particularly for Shia Muslims, who commemorate the martyrdom of Imam Hussain on Ashura.

    (The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 07, 2025 07:15 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

    Tags:
    7th july muharram holiday Ashura Ashura 2025 bank holiday India Islam Muharram Muharram 2025 Muharram 2025 Holiday Muharram 2025 Holiday Date Muslims school holiday Share Market Holiday Stock Market Holiday
    You might also like
    MS Dhoni Birthday Special: A Look at Top Five Achievements of Captain Cool in His Cricketing Career
    News

    MS Dhoni Birthday Special: A Look at Top Five Achievements of Captain Cool in His Cricketing Career
    MS Dhoni Birthday Special: From Football Goalkeeper to TTE to India’s Greatest Captain of All Time, Celebrating the Legendary Journey of ‘Thala’ on His 44th Birthday
    Cricket

    MS Dhoni Birthday Special: From Football Goalkeeper to TTE to India’s Greatest Captain of All Time, Celebrating the Legendary Journey of ‘Thala’ on His 44th Birthday
    MS Dhoni Wallpapers and HD Images for Free Download: Happy Birthday MSD Greetings, HD Photos in Team India and CSK Jersey for WhatsApp Status, Facebook Profile Pic and Instagram to Share Online
    Cricket

    MS Dhoni Wallpapers and HD Images for Free Download: Happy Birthday MSD Greetings, HD Photos in Team India and CSK Jersey for WhatsApp Status, Facebook Profile Pic and Instagram to Share Online
    You might also like
    MS Dhoni Birthday Special: A Look at Top Five Achievements of Captain Cool in His Cricketing Career
    News

    MS Dhoni Birthday Special: A Look at Top Five Achievements of Captain Cool in His Cricketing Career
    MS Dhoni Birthday Special: From Football Goalkeeper to TTE to India’s Greatest Captain of All Time, Celebrating the Legendary Journey of ‘Thala’ on His 44th Birthday
    Cricket

    MS Dhoni Birthday Special: From Football Goalkeeper to TTE to India’s Greatest Captain of All Time, Celebrating the Legendary Journey of ‘Thala’ on His 44th Birthday
    MS Dhoni Wallpapers and HD Images for Free Download: Happy Birthday MSD Greetings, HD Photos in Team India and CSK Jersey for WhatsApp Status, Facebook Profile Pic and Instagram to Share Online
    Cricket

    MS Dhoni Wallpapers and HD Images for Free Download: Happy Birthday MSD Greetings, HD Photos in Team India and CSK Jersey for WhatsApp Status, Facebook Profile Pic and Instagram to Share Online
    ICC World Test Championship 2025–27 Points Table Updated: India Jump to Fourth Spot After Memorable 336-Run Win at Edgbaston Against England
    Cricket

    ICC World Test Championship 2025–27 Points Table Updated: India Jump to Fourth Spot After Memorable 336-Run Win at Edgbaston Against England
    ICC World Test Championship 2025–27 Points Table Updated: India Jump to Fourth Spot After Memorable 336-Run Win at Edgbaston Against England
    Cricket

    ICC World Test Championship 2025–27 Points Table Updated: India Jump to Fourth Spot After Memorable 336-Run Win at Edgbaston Against England

    Short Videos
    Google Trends Google Trends
    is today a holiday
    500+K+ searches
    today weather delhi
    500+K+ searches
    today's weather
    500+K+ searches
    delhi temperature
    200+K+ searches
    india us trade deal
    200+K+ searches
    Today's Trends

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    Shubhanshu ShuklaIran Israel WarFact CheckENG VS IND 2025Donald TrumpSardaar Ji 3Jagannath Rath YatraFIFA Club World Cup 2025Rahul GandhiWeather Forecast TodayNarendra ModiSitaare Zameen ParKerala Lottery Results