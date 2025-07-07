Is There a Public Holiday Today, July 7 Across India for Muharram? Will Schools, Banks, Stock Market Remain Open or Closed on 7th July?

Mumbai, July 7: Every year, the Islamic calendar begins not with a fixed date, but with eyes toward the sky. This year followed tradition, as the crescent moon was sighted in India on June 26. This marked June 27 as the first day of Muharram, setting Ashura, the 10th day and the most solemn day of mourning, on July 6. Now, there is growing uncertainty over whether Monday, July 7, will be declared a public holiday across India for Ashura.

As mentioned, the new Islamic year began on June 27, following the moon sighting on June 26. This places Ashura, the 10th day of Muharram and the most significant day of mourning for Shia Muslims, on Sunday, July 6. While the Government of India’s tentative holiday calendar had listed Muharram on Sunday, July 6; no nationwide closure has been announced for Monday, July 7.. Fact Check: Is 7 July 2025 a Public Holiday in India? Will Stock Markets, Banks, Schools and Colleges Remain Shut on July 7 for Muharram? Know the Truth Here.

Will Stock Market Open or Closed for on Monday?

Since the Muharram (Ashura) holiday fell on Sunday, July 06, stock markets like the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) were shut. However, on July 7, the stock market will remain open.

Check Stock Market Holiday List For 2025

Will There Be School Holiday July 07?

Since Muharram was observed on July 6, all schools and colleges in India are expected to remain open today as no nationwide school holiday has been announced. States like Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, West Bengal, and Karnataka had been considering declaring July 7 a holiday, but none have officially confirmed closure. Meanwhile, the Kerala and Telangana governments explicitly confirmed that Monday would not be a holiday. Muharram 2025: Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge Call for Fighting Injustice, Say ‘Should Resolve to Follow Path Shown by Hazrat Imam Hussain’.

Are Banks Open on July 7?

As of now, banks will remain open on July 7. As per the RBI holiday calendar, July 6, Sunday, is a standard bank holiday. July 7 is not officially listed as a bank holiday. If the Muharram 2025 holiday is shifted to July 7, there may be state-specific notifications issued for banks. Customers should verify with their bank branches or keep an eye on the RBI notifications.

Muharram, the first month of the Islamic calendar, holds deep religious significance, particularly for Shia Muslims, who commemorate the martyrdom of Imam Hussain on Ashura.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 07, 2025 07:15 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).