Agartala (Tripura) [India], February 28 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Tuesday conveyed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for arranging special trains for the people of Tripura traveling to Ayodhya. This was the third Aastha Special train flagged off from Tripura.

CM Saha expressed his gratitude after flagging off the Aastha Special train from Agartala Railway Station for pilgrims to have the darshan of Lord Ram in Ayodhya. He also interacted with some of the pilgrims on board.

CM Manik Saha said, "For Ayodhya, three trains have departed from Tripura so far. I will pray to Lord Ram for their safe and happy journey. We all know Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Ram Mandir last month, a moment waited for 500 years. The Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla took place, and on January 22nd, we witnessed PM Modi's participation in the ceremony. Many people, including those from outside India, attended."

He further said that a few days ago, around 400 pilgrims from Tripura went to Ayodhya, and some from Dharmanagar as well.

"Cabinet ministers will also visit Ayodhya in the first week of March", he said.

Expressing gratitude to PM Modi for facilitating the special trains, CM Saha said, "This is the third time people have travelled to Ayodhya. We came here to flag off the train. I have urged the pilgrims to pray for the well-being of the state and its people to Ram Lalla. They are very happy to go for the darshan of Ram Lalla, and this has been made possible by PM Modi."

During the program, BJP state president Rajib Bhattacharya, MLAs Kishore Barman and Tofajjal Hossain were present.

Earlier, CM Manik Saha flagged off the 00727-Astha Special train for Ayodhya from Agartala Railway Station.

The Indian Railways is running more than 200 Aastha special trains from various cities and tier 1 and tier 2 towns across India to Ayodhya for the darshan of Ram Lalla in the newly-built Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

As per the railways, each Aastha train comprises 20 sleeper coaches. One train can accommodate around 1,400 people.

Following the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Ram Lalla at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on January 22, a large number of devotees have been visiting the temple. (ANI)

