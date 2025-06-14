Agartala (Tripura) [India], June 14 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Friday inaugurated the Cancer Care Facility at ILS Hospital in the Agartala district of the state.

In a post on X, CM Saha wrote, "Today attended the inauguration of advanced radiotherapy services for the treatment of cancer at ILS Hospital, Agartala, in collaboration with the International Oncology Care Institute (IOCI)."

Earlier on June 12, Chief Minister Saha said that the present state government is working towards developing every part of the state, from the Gram Panchayat to the city, and strengthening citizen-friendly infrastructure across the state.

He said that the state government has given infrastructure development one of its top priorities and is working to improve the financial condition of the people in rural areas.

CM Saha said this while inaugurating several development projects, including the inauguration of Baijalbari Police Station, the new building of the 50-seat ST Boys' Hostel, and the virtual inauguration of six different projects at Baijalbari H.S. School Ground under Khowai District.

Along with this, he also inaugurated six more projects virtually.

"Tripura is a state of mixed culture. In the last few years, peace has been established in Tripura. This state is running smoothly. If we stay together in the future, it will be possible to build Ek Tripura, Srestha Tripura. Without peace and harmony, nothing can be done," he said.

The Chief Minister said that earlier, the poor were left untouched.

"Tripura faced a lack of development. And after the coming of our government, the pace of development is moving forward rapidly. Today, India has established itself in fourth place in terms of economy in the whole world. Prime Minister Modi has set a goal of a Viksit Bharat by 2047. He always thinks about the poor people," said CM Saha.

The Chief Minister said that the state government has given special priority to the development of education, health, agriculture, and communication systems, and the government is working with special emphasis on the overall development of the tribals.

"Emphasis has also been given to self-reliance. The number of self-help groups in the state has increased significantly. Emphasis has been placed on socio-economic development by utilising the state's own resources such as bamboo, agar, rubber, natural gas, agriculture, etc.," he said. (ANI)

