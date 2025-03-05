Unakoti (Tripura) [India], March 5 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha virtually inaugurated 15 projects in Unakoti district's Chandipur RD Block premises and laid the foundation stones for 19 more projects worth 162 crore rupees.

The projects will establish a unique milestone for the welfare of the people in the Unakoti district in the future, the CM said.

In a post on X, CM Saha posted photos of the inauguration and said, "After three decades of misrule, the double-engine government has brought a wave of development for the people of all sections."

"In this development journey, today, we virtually inaugurated 15 projects in Unakoti district's Chandipur RD Block premises and laid the foundation stones for 19 more projects, totaling 162 crore rupees. These projects will establish a unique milestone for the welfare of the people in Unakoti district in the future,' he added on Tuesday.

In a separate X post, Saha said that the state government is implementing the true nature of development in Tripura under the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He said that the foundation stone laying and inauguration of several projects in Unkoti district is an important step in this direction.

He also hailed the Indian cricket team after it registered a victory against Australia in the Champions Trophy Semi Finals on Tuesday night.

"Kudos Team India. What a marvelous performance! You've made the nation proud by storming into the finals of the Champions Trophy. Bring home the trophy, boys," he said.

Australia won the toss and elected to bat first. After an early wicket of Cooper Connolly, Travis Head (39 in 33 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes) had a 50-run stand with Steve Smith. Smith carried on, with half-century stands against Marnus Labuschagne (29 in 36 balls, with two fours and a six) and Alex Carey (61 in 57 balls, with eight fours and a six). Carey was there till the 48th over, until a fine direct hit from Shreyas Iyer ended his knock.

Australia was skittled out for 264 in 49.3 overs.

Shami (3/48) was the top bowler for India, while Varun Chakravarthy (2/49) and Ravindra Jadeja (2/40) also unleashed a spin web. Axar Patel and Hardik Pandya took a wicket each.

During the run chase, India lost skipper Rohit Sharma (28 in 29 balls, with three fours and a six) and Shubman Gill (8) early and were reduced to 43/2. From then on, a 91-run partnership between Virat and Shreyas Iyer (45 in 62 balls, with three fours) brought India back into the game. Virat also had a brief 44-run stand with Axar Patel (27 in 30 balls, with a four and six) and a 47-run stand with KL Rahul (42* in 34 balls, with two fours and two sixes).

Hardik delivered a brief and fiery cameo, scoring 28 in 24 balls, with a four and three sixes, helping India seal a win. India finished at 267/6 in 48.1 overs.

Nathan Ellis (2/48) and Adam Zampa (2/60) were the top bowlers for Australia. (ANI)

