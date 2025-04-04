Agartala (Tripura) [India], April 4 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Thursday said that the state government has prioritized providing quality health services to the people and is taking various important steps to improve the public health system.

CM Saha said this while laying the foundation stone of a Civil Hospital adjacent to Jackson Gate in Agartala and stated that a 50-bed urban health center is being built at the site.

"There will be OPDs for various departments along with a minor OT (operation theater). Local residents and businessmen living in the city will be able to avail of healthcare services at this hospital. As a result, they will not have to go to GB Pant or IGM Hospital. Additionally, those visiting Agartala for various activities will also have access to healthcare services here. Workers will also be able to benefit from the facilities provided at this hospital," he said.

CM Saha emphasized that the urban health center is being established in a location that will be largely beneficial to the common people.

"This will also reduce the patient load on IGM Hospital. A minor OT has been arranged, and there will also be a lift. All construction work is expected to be completed within six months. This hospital will be operated by the Agartala Municipal Corporation. In Mumbai, institutions like Nair Medical College and Nair Dental College are run by the Municipal Corporation. So, I suggested to the Mayor of our Municipal Corporation about the idea of setting up a similar hospital in Agartala. Accordingly, the Health Secretary Kiran Gitte was informed about the plan. We were in search of a suitable location, and then this site was identified. Previously, the Labour Department office was located here, but it has now been relocated to a new building. This space will now be put to proper use. However, some parts of the area will require repair. The new hospital is planned to provide services from 8 AM to 8 PM. Since it is located in the heart of Agartala city, everyone will have easy access to its services. This marks a new milestone for the Health Department and the Municipal Corporation in the healthcare sector," said CM Saha.

CM Saha reiterated that the government has placed a high priority on healthcare services.

"Apart from this, considering the needs of patients and their families, a few days ago, a mid-day meal service was introduced at GB Hospital at a nominal cost of just Rs 10. Additionally, financial provisions have been made in the budget for the construction of a shelter house," he added.

The event was attended by Agartala Municipal Corporation Mayor and MLA Dipak Majumdar, Healthu Secretary Kiran Gitte, Agartala Smart City Mission official Dr. Shailesh Kumar Yadav, and other distinguished guests. (ANI)

