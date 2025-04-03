New Delhi, April 3: More than 400 vehicles seized by the Delhi Traffic Police were gutted in a fire in Nehru Place here on Thursday, an official said. An FIR has been registered in the matter and police are probing if there was any foul play involved, he said. The Delhi Fire Services received a call regarding a fire at a police malkhana (yard) in Nehru Place at around 2 pm, he said.

According to eyewitnesses, thick plumes of smoke were visible from a distance and the blaze rapidly engulfed several vehicles. Initially, the fire department said about 50 vehicles, including two-wheelers, three-wheelers and cars, were damaged due to the blaze and six fire tenders were rushed to the spot. It took more than three hours to douse the flames. Delhi Fire: Blaze Erupts in Garage in Dwarka, 11 Cars Gutted.

Blaze Erupts at Delhi Police Yard in Nehru Place

STORY | Fire breaks out in Delhi Police' Nehru Place yard READ: https://t.co/jHEPV4US3Q VIDEO | (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvqRQz) pic.twitter.com/7NA25tcHiS — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 3, 2025

Delhi: A fire broke out at a Delhi traffic Police dumping yard in Nehru Place. Firefighters and police are on the scene, working to control the blaze pic.twitter.com/CV6oJhD7yO — IANS (@ians_india) April 3, 2025

The Delhi Police, in a statement issued in the evening, said more than 400 vehicles were gutted in the fire that has now been doused. "At the time of the incident, 2,667 seized vehicles were parked in the yard. Around 400 vehicles were burnt to ashes. The exact cause of fire is yet to be ascertained," the statement said. Delhi: Fire Breaks Out in Jhandewalan Extension Building, ICICI Bank and Offices Destroyed, More Than Dozen Vehicles Burned (Watch Videos).

The yard belongs to the Delhi Police and officials from the traffic headquarters visited the spot to assess the damage. A large number of two-wheelers and four-wheelers, including vehicles involved in accidents, seized by the traffic police were parked in the yard, an official said. No compensation will be provided by the police, a senior police officer said, adding the owners can claim insurance.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)