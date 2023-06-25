Udaipur (Tripura) [India], June 25 (ANI): Under the mega public campaign run by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on the completion of nine years of the Modi government, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, on Sunday, participated in a program held at Rajarshi Hall in Udaipur, Gomati District.

The event aimed to bring together intellectuals from the region to discuss and garner support for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in India.

The Chief Minister threw light on various achievements and initiatives taken by the BJP government in Tripura. CM Saha highlighted the government's efforts in implementing developmental schemes, improving infrastructure, and ensuring the welfare of the people in the state. He expressed gratitude to the intellectuals for their valuable contributions and urged them to extend their support to the BJP in the forthcoming elections.

Admiring the BJP government, a participant stated, "Under the leadership of Chief Minister Manik Saha, Tripura has witnessed remarkable progress in various sectors. The government's commitment to inclusive growth and good governance has resonated with the people. I believe that the BJP will continue to work towards the betterment of the state and the nation."

The Chief Minister further expressed gratitude towards the intellectuals for their valuable contribution and insights. He also promised to ruminate over their suggestions for policy decisions.

Significantly, on the completion of nine years of the Bharatiya Janata Party government, the party launched a mega-public campaign to communicate with the public regarding their achievements and work done in the past nine years. (ANI)

