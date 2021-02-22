Agartala (Tripura) [India], February 22 (ANI): In a first-ever initiative in Tripura, the state has started using non-recyclable plastic waste in the construction of roads with an aim to reduce plastic waste and make the environment plastic-free, said Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Monday.

Speaking to ANI at the inauguration of the first such road, Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb said, "This is for the first time in Tripura that waste plastic was collected and recycled, and used in constructing a 680 metre long road in front of the Women's College near BK Road. This is a first-of-its-kind initiative in Tripura and through this, I would like to set an example of how plastic waste is reduced by putting it to judicious use. This initiative is a beautiful example of how we can make our environment plastic-free and use plastic waste in public welfare projects."

Apart from the road constructed using plastic waste, the Tripura Chief Minister today inaugurated four other development projects in Agartala.

Talking about the initiative and other projects inaugurated by the Chief Minister today, Shailesh Kumar Yadav, District Magistrate of West Tripura district who also is the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of ASCL said, "Today five projects were undertaken by the Agartala smart city Limited under the Smart City Mission, were inaugurated here. Talking about the first project, 680-meter road near B K road has been constructed by mixing waste plastic along with bitumen at a cost of around Rs 70 lakh on a trial basis. He added that this is just a trial but in the coming days, more such plastic roads will be constructed to reuse the plastic waste generated.

He also stated that generally, plastic which has high usage in our daily life is a menace as waste, that affects environmental quality and ecosystem health and globally scientists and environmentalists are worried about unmanageable plastic pollution.

"Experiments are going on to find the impact of the use of plastic in road construction along with bitumen particularly in rainy areas and where waterlogging is common. AgartalaMunicipal Corporation almost generates 19 tonnes of plastic daily and such initiatives are expected to help the authority in better managing the plastic waste," he added.

"Another project inaugurated today comprises 40 smart bus stops. These bus shelters have CCTV cameras, emergency call box. The other two projects include an open space with pathways for people to exercise and undertake other fitness activities built at the cost of Rs 95 lakh and new footpaths constructed along several roads in the city," Yadav told ANI. (ANI)

