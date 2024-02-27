Agartala (Tripura) [India], February 27 (ANI): Reiterating the government's commitment to enhance the tourism sector in the state, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Tuesday emphasized the need to steer clear of politics in development efforts.

He highlighted ongoing development projects in Tripura, attributing them to the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Speaking at the inauguration of the beautification of Jagannath Dighi in Udaipur, Saha said, "There is no place for politics in development work. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, development activities are underway across the country. Various projects are also being implemented in Tripura on the advice of the Prime Minister."

He mentioned that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has initiated the development of modern infrastructure for 435 railway stations in the country.

Saha also highlighted various government schemes benefiting citizens, such as the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana and the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana Grameen Scheme.

"Agartala's Bhadarghat railway station has been modernized to provide facilities similar to an airport for passengers. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has ensured the socio-economic and infrastructural development of the people. Through the implementation of Proti Ghore Sushasan, the facilities of all central and state government schemes are reaching the people. Under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana, 5 kg of rice is provided to 80 crore Indians every month. More than four crore poor people have been provided houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana Grameen Scheme. About 14 crore people have been connected to water under the Jaljivan Mission," he said.

He added that efforts are being made to strengthen the country's financial system, and both the central and state governments are working on women's empowerment.

"If women develop, the country will develop. Provision has been made for the reservation of 33 per cent of seats for women in the Lok Sabha and the Legislative Assembly," Saha emphasized.

Furthermore, Saha highlighted that the state government is actively working to enhance the tourism sector in Tripura.

During the program, Tourism Minister Sushanta Chowdhury, Finance Minister Pranajit Singha Roy, and MLAs Abhishek Debroy and Rampada Jamatia were present. (ANI)

