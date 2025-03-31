Agartala (Tripura) [India], March 31 (ANI): Tripura Police have successfully solved a jewellery burglary case in the Shiv Nagar area, arresting four individuals within just four days of the crime, an official said.

Speaking to ANI, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of East PS, Rana Chatterjee, revealed that the burglary occurred in a house located in the Shiv Nagar locality. Upon receiving the complaint, the police swiftly responded and formed a dedicated team to investigate the crime.

"There had been a burglary in a house in the Shiv Nagar area. The police responded quickly and formed a team. With the help of human intelligence and technology, we caught the thief within 4 days. We also caught the remaining people after an interrogation," OC Chatterjee said.

The total amount of stolen jewellery was 340 grams, with an estimated value of approximately Rs 50 lakh.

"The maximum number of items that were robbed has been recovered. The total stolen jewellery was 340 grams worth approximately Rs. 50 lakhs. All four thieves are in police remand and interrogation is underway. The remaining items will also be recovered soon," OC Chatterjee said.

On March 25, Tripura Police arrested two individuals at Agartala Jogendranagar railway station for carrying a large quantity of cannabis, officials said on Tuesday.

The arrested individuals were identified as Rupesh Kumar Yadav and Pushpa Devi, both residents of Bihar.

Speaking to ANI, SDPO (Sadar) Debaprasad Roy said, "The suspects were found with three pieces of luggage, which, upon inspection, contained eight packets of cannabis weighing a total of 36 kilograms. The estimated market value of the seized drugs is approximately four lakh rupees. Additionally, authorities recovered three thousand rupees in cash and two mobile phones from their possession."

On March 28, the Border Security Force (BSF) successfully foiled a narcotics smuggling attempt in Tripura's Sepahijala district and seized a large quantity of narcotics and other contraband items. (ANI)

