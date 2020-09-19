Agartala, Sep 19 (PTI) Tripura's COVID-19 tally rose to 21,507 on Saturday as 535 more people tested positive for the infection, a health official said.

Seven fresh fatalities pushed the northeastern state's coronavirus death toll to 235, he said.

West Tripura district, under which Agartala falls, has accounted for 130 of the 235 COVID-19 deaths reported in the state so far, the official said.

Tripura now has 7,107 active coronavirus cases, while 14,142 people have recovered from the disease so far, and 23 patients have migrated to other states, he said.

The state has tested 3,52,007 samples for COVID-19 so far, the official added.

