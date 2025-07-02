Agartala (Tripura) [India], July 2 (ANI): In a remarkable achievement on the eve of National Doctors' Day, the AGMC and GBP Hospital in Agartala successfully conducted their third kidney transplant surgery, further solidifying their position as a centre of hope for patients suffering from kidney failure in Tripura.

The complex surgery was carried out on Monday by a team of specialist doctors from the Urology and Nephrology departments of AGMC and GBP Hospital in close collaboration with a visiting medical team from Shija Hospitals & Research Institute, Imphal, Manipur. The donor and the recipient--both residents of the Radhanagar area in Agartala--are reported to be in stable condition and are recovering well post-operation.

"This marks a historic milestone for our hospital, with three successful kidney transplants carried out so far," said Dr Sankar Chakraborty, Medical Superintendent of AGMC & GBP Hospital. "Our team's dedication and the interstate medical collaboration have once again saved a precious life."

Chief Minister Manik Saha expressed his pride and gratitude on social media, stating, "As we prepare to celebrate Doctors' Day tomorrow, I'm delighted to share that our doctors at AGMC & GBP Hospital, in collaboration with the team from Shija Hospitals, successfully performed their third kidney transplant. Both the donor and recipient are stable. This reflects the medical team's expertise and unwavering dedication."

Deputy Medical Superintendent Dr Kanak Choudhury highlighted that this achievement brings renewed hope to kidney patients across the state. "Our previous two kidney transplant patients are leading normal, healthy lives, and we are confident this third recipient will do the same. Tripura now has its own viable centre for renal transplant surgeries," he said.

The first kidney transplant at GB Hospital was successfully conducted on June 8, 2024, with the second following in November 2024. With each surgery, AGMC and GBP Hospital continues to advance in life-saving treatment, giving critical patients a new lease on life.

National Doctors' Day 2025 was celebrated with great enthusiasm at Pragna Bhavan in Agartala on Tuesday. Chief Minister of Tripura Manik Saha attended the event as the Chief Guest. He inaugurated a new facility to play an effective role in providing various services to healthcare workers.

The event marked the beginning of a series of programmes honouring the dedicated service and invaluable contribution of doctors across the state and nation. In his address, CM Saha emphasised the pivotal role, role of doctors in building a healthy society. Lease acknowledged their tireless efforts, especially during challenging times like the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a post on X, CM Manik Saha shared, "Our efforts were underway for a long time to bring 7 councils under the Health department under one roof. On this occasion of National Doctors' Day, in memory of the late Dr Phanibhusan Das, I today inaugurated the long-awaited Dr P.B. Das Memorial Health Council Building at Bidurkarta Chowmuhani, Agartala. This new facility will play an effective role in providing various services to healthcare workers." (ANI)

