Agartala, Mar 15 (PTI) With the COVID vaccination for children in the age group of 12 -14 years starting from Wednesday across the country, the Tripura government has planned to cover 1.37 lakh beneficiaries in this round of the inoculation drive, an official said.

Two immunisation centres will be available in each district for the vaccination of eligible children and the number of such facilities will be increased later, he said.

Also Read | Supertech Twin Towers in Noida To Be Demolished in 9 Seconds, Debris To Be Cleared in 3 Months.

"Children in the age group of 12 to 14 years will be given Corbevax vaccine. We are in talks with the education department to cover all the eligible students by opening more inoculation centres," National Health Mission Tripura director Dr. Siddharth Jaiswal said on Tuesday.

The state administration has "sufficient doses" of the prescribed vaccine to cover eligible beneficiaries, he said, adding that all the precautionary measures have been taken to handle any adverse case after immunisation.

Also Read | Gujarat: Over 1,500 Wildlife Crimes Reported in 3 Years.

As per the guidelines, two doses of Corbevax will be given to each child aged between 12 and 14 years within 28 days, he said.

Altogether 51.25 lakh people have received COVID vaccine jabs in the state since the beginning of the inoculation drive in January last year.

"The state has already covered 100 per cent of the targeted beneficiaries above 18 years of age with the first dose, while 83.79 per cent of them have so far received the second jab," the official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)