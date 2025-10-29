Agartala (Tripura) [India], October 29 (ANI): In a significant step toward employment generation and public welfare, Tripura Minister Sushanta Chowdhury, in the presence of the Chief Minister Manik Saha, announced several key recruitment and development schemes during the Cabinet meeting held yesterday.

The Tripura State Electricity Corporation Limited (TSECL) has announced that a total of 104 Junior Manager (Electrical, Mechanical, and Civil) posts, under the Grade A and Grade B categories, will be filled soon. The corporation, which has previously conducted its own recruitment examinations, also plans to recruit 104 Junior Engineers this time.

Alongside employment generation, new initiatives have been introduced under the Chief Minister's Minority Development Project 2025. A provision of Rs 1.5 crore has been allocated for the welfare of religious minorities. Beneficiaries under this scheme will receive financial assistance of up to Rs 10,000, distributed in two installments of Rs 5,000 each, to start small businesses such as dairy, poultry, piggery, or other micro enterprises. Initially, around 1,500 individuals are expected to benefit from this initiative.

In the field of women's empowerment, Tripura continues to make remarkable progress. Currently, the state has over 82,000 "Lakhpati Didis"--self-reliant women entrepreneurs. To further encourage them, the government will provide loans of up to Rs 1 crore, with higher subsidies for women compared to men.

In the education sector, the government has decided to establish a new Women's College at Nalchhara, aimed at expanding higher education opportunities for girls, especially in rural areas.

Under the Department of Social Welfare and Social Education, a new scheme titled "Mukhyamantri Balika Samriddhi Yojana" has been launched. Under this scheme, a fixed deposit of Rs 50,000 will be made in the name of girl children belonging to Antyodaya families immediately after birth. The amount can be withdrawn when the girl attains the age of 18 years.

Each eligible family will receive benefits for up to two girl children. To qualify, the mother must be at least 18 years and 9 months old, and the birth must occur in a government healthcare facility. Moreover, the girl child must remain unmarried until 18 years of age to be eligible for the benefit. (ANI)

