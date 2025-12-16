Agartala (Tripura) [India], December 16 (ANI): Vidya Jyoti School is steadily redefining the landscape of government education by combining academic excellence with holistic development, setting an inspiring benchmark for public schools. The institution has recorded a 100 per cent pass rate in the board examinations for both 2023 and 2024, a testament to its student-centric academic strategies and sustained efforts by the school administration.

Beyond classroom learning, the school has placed strong emphasis on nurturing students' all-round development. A range of innovative initiatives has been introduced, with five key disciplines integrated into the curriculum. With active support from the education department, trained vocational teachers are guiding students in activities such as dance, drama, painting and yoga. Every student is encouraged to participate in at least one co-curricular activity to ensure inclusive exposure to creative and physical pursuits.

These initiatives have led to the discovery of hidden talents among students. Vidya Jyoti School has produced district- and state-level achievers in painting, achievements that had previously gone unnoticed. Similarly, yoga has taken on a new dimension, with structured, rhythmic sessions led by trained instructors that significantly improve students' physical fitness and mental well-being.

A remarkable improvement has also been observed in English communication skills. Students from non-English-speaking backgrounds are now confidently speaking, writing and comprehending English. Government school learners are increasingly matching the communication standards of private institutions, reflecting a growing sense of self-belief and academic confidence.

The school environment itself has undergone a visible transformation. Designed as a stress-free, engaging learning space, the campus is surrounded by greenery and flower gardens, providing students with a calming retreat. The natural surroundings, enhanced by evening bird activity, create a peaceful atmosphere conducive to learning. Available funds are being effectively utilised to maintain and further improve these facilities.

Another significant change is evident in student discipline and mindset. Learners now carry a strong sense of identity and pride as Vidya Jyoti School students, motivating them to act responsibly and focus on their future. Through consistent efforts and government-backed support, Vidya Jyoti School is emerging as a model institution, reflecting the positive transformation underway in public education. (ANI)

