Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 7: Following India's high-octane victory over England in the semi-finals at the iconic Wankhede Stadium, the spotlight has shifted from the pitch to the 'Spiritual Fielding' that gripped the nation.

While the Men in Blue dominated the 22 yards, Vama, India's leading faith-tech platform, ensured the Spiritual Shield was impenetrable with a massive 'Vijay Anushthan' that has now caught the attention of global broadcasters, including the GNT Special, BBC Hindi, India TV, News 18 Sports Next, ABP News and many more.

Vama announced a massive Vijay Anushthan (Victory Ritual) and a non-stop Puja live from the powerful Maa Baglamukhi Temple, Ujjain 'Goddess of Victory'--where priests performed a special 'Vijay' (Victory) Puja.

The Digital 12th Man Strategy

While the stadium roars with chants of "India, India," the Vama app transformed into a virtual 'Havan Kund.' Through its 'Digital Sankalp' on their Instagram handle (@thevama.app), fans from across the globe were participating in the ritual in real time. Alongside the team on-ground caught fans and recorded their digital sankalps (wishes).

"Cricket in India is a religion, and at Vama, we are providing the digital infrastructure for that faith," said Manu, Co-founder of Vama. "Maa Baglamukhi is the presiding deity of victory over adversaries. Through this 'Vijay Anushthan', we wanted to enable 1.4 billion Indians' prayers to manifest into a singular energy for Team India. It's not just about watching the game; it's about being the spiritual support for the team."

Guerrilla Presence at Wankhede

The fervor spilled onto the streets of Mumbai. Outside Wankhede Stadium, Vama's team was asking the fans for their wishes. From a wicket fall and a boundary hit, a special Ahuti (offering) was made by Vedic priests on behalf of the fans. Fans heading into the stadium were seen taking a Victory wish and making a quick digital Sankalp. One person yelled, "India ko jeetna padega, kyunki humne VAMA pe Puja karwayi hai!" (India has to win because we've performed the Puja on Vama).

A New Era of Faith-Tech

This initiative marks a significant shift in how Gen-Z and millennial fans engage with their traditions during major cultural events. By bridging the gap between a high-stakes cricket match and ancient spiritual practices, Vama is witnessing a record-breaking surge in concurrent users.

As India prepares for the Final, the fire at the Baglamukhi temple, Ujjain, continues to burn bright. Vama has proven that with skill on the field and the collective Spiritual Shield of a nation, the World Cup is indeed coming home.

About Vama:

Vama is India's premier faith-tech startup, providing easy access to pujas, chadhava, and astrology services from India's most prestigious temples. With a diverse ecosystem including e-commerce and Vama TV for spiritual content, the platform aims to make spirituality accessible to the modern generation by combining cutting-edge technology with age-old tradition for a seamless devotional experience.

