Agartala, Sep 14 (PTI) At least 255 more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Tripura on Monday, pushing the tally in the state to 19,187, a health department official said.

The death toll has risen to 200 with six more fatalities, he said.

Also Read | Drugs Case: Peddler Anuj Keshwani Sent to NCB Judicial Custody Till September 23.

West Tripura district, which also comprises state capital Agartala, accounted for 110 of the coronavirus deaths, the official said.

The state now has 7,429 active cases, while 11,536 people have recovered from the disease, he said, adding, 22 patients have migrated to other states.

Also Read | Sushant Singh Rajput Death Probe: NCB Detains Showik Chakraborty's School Friend for Questioning.

A total of 3,31,374 samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)