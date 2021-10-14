Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 14 (ANI): Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) working president KT Rama Rao on Wednesday announced that the elections for state party president post will be held on October 25.

Addressing a press conference at TRS Bhavan in Hyderabad, KTR said, "The elections were postponed earlier due to the pandemic for the last two years. But this year, the TRS party will conduct state president elections."

Also Read | Gestational Limit for Abortion in India Increased From 20 to 24 Weeks for Minors, Rape Survivors.

The TRS leader said that the schedule, as well as the nominations for the elections, will be released on October 17. "On the same day, the legislature and parliamentary party meetings will be held," he added.

"The nominations will be examined on October 23 and the candidates can withdraw their nomination on October 24. On October 25, we will elect a president," Rao said.

Also Read | TCS To Encourage Employees To Return to Offices by 2021 End.

KTR also added that a huge public meeting 'Telangana Vijaya Garjana' will be held on November 15 in Warangal. "Meetings will be held in all the constituencies of the state on October 27," he said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)