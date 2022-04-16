Hyderabad, Apr 16 (PTI) The ruling TRS in Telangana would celebrate the party's formation day here on April 27.

TRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao along with other party leaders would attend a day-long meeting to be organised on the occasion.

Rao will address a convention and the party would take up debate and pass about 11 resolutions, it said on Saturday.

The ongoing attack by TRS against the NDA government and Rao's recent efforts to bring together various parties opposed to the BJP are expected to figure in the debates at the formation day convention.

The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) was founded by Rao, popularly known as KCR, on April 27 in 2001 to fight for a separate Telangana.

