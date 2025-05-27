Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, May 26 (PTI) A truck ran over six people who were removing a crashed vehicle from the road in Beed district of Maharashtra on Monday, officials said.

At around 8.30 pm, a car driven by Deepak Atkare of Gevrai climbed over the divider on a stretch of National Highway-52 near Gadhi village, about 100 km from here.

While some people were busy removing the car, a truck mowed them down at around 11.30 pm, they said. Six of them died while one was injured, they added.

The dead were identified as Balu Atkare, Bhagwat Paralkar, Sachin Nannavre, Manoj Karande, Krushna Jadhav, and Deepak Surayya -- all residents of Georai in Beed, they said.

Efforts are underway to trace the driver of the truck, they said.

