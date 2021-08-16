New Delhi [India], August 16 (ANI): Slamming former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, Union Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Kaushal Kishore on Sunday said true socialists who are followers of Dr Ram Manohar Lohia will stand with the Bharatiya Janata Party and not with the Samajwadi Party.

Speaking to ANI, Kishore said, "Who would be a true Samajwadis (socialists) and follower of Dr Ram Manohar Lohia ji will stand with the Bharatiya Janata Party and not Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party. Akhilesh Yadav ji's statement hints that the Samajwadi Party now wants to strengthen casteism."

The union minister said it is BJP that works towards the empowerment of the poor. He said that the BJP government has fulfilled the vision of Dr BR Ambedkar and Ram Manohar Lohia by upliftment of the poor and eliminating social-economic exploitation.

"SP was in power four times in Uttar Pradesh. They did nothing but pushed the poor towards poverty. In Uttar Pradesh, people did not have the basic amenities like house, hospital, etc. It is the BJP government that brought development."

Extending greetings of Independence Day, Samajwadi Chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday said that there is a need to think about whether the resolution of our greatest leaders who brought freedom to the country has been fulfilled or not. Yadav said that there are people of different caste and languages in the country and attempts are being made to destroy the identity of India.

"To save it, the socialists will have to take a pledge," he said, alleging that some people want to divide the country.

The assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh is scheduled to be held next year. (ANI)

