Bilaspur, September 23: The supporters of Chhattisgarh Health Minister TS Singh Deo staged a demonstration outside Kotwali Police Station in Bilaspur on Tuesday to protest the lodging of an FIR against State Congress Secretary Pankaj Singh for allegedly manhandling a medical worker.

"On September 19, we got a complaint from a worker of government-run Chhattisgarh Institute of Medical Sciences (CIMS). We have booked (Pankaj Singh) based on the retrieved CCTV footage from the hospital. The investigation is underway," said Deepak Jha, superintendent of police (SP), Bilaspur on Wednesday.

Also Read | Patent Fees For Educational Institutions Reduced by 80%.

"It's (FIR) an act of revenge," Pankaj Singh said Congress MLA Shailesh Pandey called the police action "unfortunate" while adding that the leader was implicated for his closeness to Deo.

Also Read | DUET Admit Card 2021 Released, Candidates Can Download Their Admit Cards Online at ntaexam2021.cbtexam.in.

"Police action is unfortunate. The action has been taken because we're supporters of TS Deo," said Pandey.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)