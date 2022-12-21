Jaipur, Dec 21 (PTI) A 25-year-old German woman was allegedly molested by a travelling ticket examiner of the Indian Railways, an official said.

The accused travelling ticket examiner (TTE), identified as Vishal Singh Shekhawat, has already been suspended, he added.

Also Read | It’s a Matter of Pride for Us That G20 Meeting is Going to Held in India. It Will Help … – Latest Tweet by DD News.

The German woman lodged a complaint about the alleged molestation on the Railways' online portal. The Railways administration forwarded her complaint to the Jaipur GRP and the TTE was suspended, Divisional Railway Manager Narendra said.

The incident occurred when the woman was travelling from Jaipur to Ajmer on December 13. She filed the complaint on December 16, Jaipur GRP SHO Sampat Raj said.

Also Read | Jharkhand Shocker: Furore Over Headmaster Forcing Students To Remove 'Dupatta' in Daltonganj School; Arrested Under POCSO Act.

On the basis of the letter by the Railways administration, the accused TTE is being interrogated by registering a case under Section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code, Raj said.

He added that the German woman, who was travelling in the general compartment, alleged that the TTE molested her on the pretext of upgrading her seat to the AC coach.

Raj said the woman recorded her statement before the magistrate on Wednesday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)