Palghar (Maharashtra) [India], January 7 (ANI): Vasai court in Maharashtra on Saturday adjourned the hearing on the bail plea of television actor Sheezan Khan, an accused in actor Tunisha Sharma's death case, till January 9.

The next hearing on the matter will be held on January 9.

Actor Sheezan Khan on Monday filed the bail application in the Vasai court after which the court heard the matter on Friday.

Meanwhile, Waliv Police in Maharashtra on Wednesday said that TV actor Tunisha Sharma's death case accused Sheezan Khan's "secret girlfriend" also deleted her conversations with Sheezan.

The police said that they seized the mobile phone of Sheezan's "secret girlfriend" after recording her statement to retrieve the deleted chats.

Notably, Sheezan had also deleted his chats with the girl, a part of which had already been retrieved by the police.

According to some chats which have been recovered, the accused used to talk to many other girls also, the police said.

"Many important chats have been found on the mobile of the accused, during the investigation which has revealed that the accused started avoiding Tunisha after the breakup. Tunisha used to message him repeatedly, but the accused avoided her by not replying to her," the police said on December 31.

Sheezan Khan is the reported former boyfriend and co-star of 21-year-old Tunisha, who was allegedly found hanging at a TV serial set on December 24, a fortnight after the two broke up their months-long relationship.

He was arrested on charges of abetment to suicide on December 25. So far, the police have recorded the statements of 27 people in the matter.

The Vasai court on December 31 sent Sheezan Khan to 14-day judicial custody after his police custody ended.

Actor Tunisha's mother Vanita Sharma had levelled allegations against Sheezan stating that he used to beat Tunisha and was forcing her to adopt Islamic practices.

However, addressing a press conference, Sheezan's sister and co-actor Falaq Naaz, accused Tunisha's mother of "neglecting" her and said that the deceased actor's depression was due to her childhood trauma.

"Tunisha's mother accepted that she has been neglecting Tunisha and didn't take care of her. Tunisha's depression was due to her childhood trauma," said Falaq Naaz.

Falaq Naaz also denied that Sheezan had any other girlfriend than Tunisha and called it a false narrative being spread.

"Sheezan didn't have any other girlfriend. That girl was called to record her statement. There's no secret girlfriend," said Falaq Naaz. (ANI)

