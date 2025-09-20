Nagapattinam (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 20 (ANI): Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) Chief Vijay on Saturday threw his weight behind the fishing community in Nagapattinam, Tamil Nadu, criticising the state government for neglecting the district's development needs.

Addressing a massive public gathering, Vijay vowed to stand by fishermen, describing Nagapattinam as a land "close to his heart." Vijay said he would "always remain a fisherman's friend."

Also Read | H-1B Visa Fee Hike: US Decision To Impose USD 100,000 Annual Fee on Visa Likely To Have Humanitarian Consequences, Says MEA.

He reminded the audience that Nagapattinam, Tamil Nadu's second-largest fishing port in exports "still lacks modern fish-processing plants and industrial infrastructure that could create jobs and uplift the community."

Vijay slammed the DMK government for inaction on attacks by the Sri Lankan navy on Tamil Nadu fishermen and emphasised solidarity with Sri Lankan Tamils.

Also Read | Mumbai: Man Allegedly Stalked Woman Using Over 100 SIM Cards, Harassed on Social Media for 2 Years; Case Registered.

"The ruling party (DMK Government) keeps boasting that only under their rule has development come. I am tired of hearing the same story. Haven't the people suffered enough?" he asked, dismissing the government's claims as hollow.

Vijay also reiterated his earlier remarks on the plight of fishermen attacked by the Sri Lankan navy, insisting his statements were not criminal but a voice for the suffering.

He stressed that "the lives of Sri Lankan Tamils matter to us as much as the lives of our fishermen."

Vijay said, "I had spoken at the Madurai conference about the reasons behind Sri Lankan Navy attacks on our fishermen and the possible solutions. It is my duty to stand by the fishermen. In fact, 14 years ago, we held a public meeting in Nagapattinam condemning the attacks on fishermen."

Nagapattinam, Tamil Nadu's second-largest fishing export hub, lacks modern fish-processing plants and industrial infrastructure, Vijay pointed out.

He emphasised the need to establish modern fish-processing plants and industrial units, while also calling for the regularisation of prawn farms that have adversely impacted local agriculture and livelihoods. Stressing the importance of environmental protection, he demanded measures to safeguard coastal villages from erosion and to strengthen afforestation efforts.

He highlighted the necessity of ensuring a reliable drinking water supply, including proper distribution of Cauvery water, and proposed the setting up of a marine college alongside the promotion of salt-export facilities at Vedaranayagam.

"For a government that has a greater responsibility of protecting coastal villages from soil erosion by preventing the destruction of mangrove forests. In such a historically sea-based region, the government could have established a marine college. Not even a single industry related to fishing has been set up," the TVK Chief said.

Pointing to gaps in public services, he underlined the shortage of doctors at the Nagapattinam government hospital and urged improvements in healthcare.

He also sought immediate cleaning and upgrading of the new bus terminus, as well as expediting pending railway projects. Additionally, Vijay pressed for the reopening of closed industries such as the steel-rolling mill and railway box factories, along with repairing and upgrading coastal roads and bridges, particularly the long-delayed Melakkottai bridge.

Vijay accused the state administration of favouring private and foreign investments that benefit a select few families rather than the people.

He questioned Chief Minister Stalin's foreign trips, asking if investments were for Tamil Nadu or private interests.

He said, "Every time Stalin goes abroad on a tour, he returns smiling, claiming that so many crores of investment have been secured. CM sir, please answer honestly--did you actually go abroad to attract investments for our state, or did you go there to invest for yourself? Is the investment for the development of Tamil Nadu as a whole, or are your family's investments going abroad?"

On the scheduling of the rally, Vijay explained that meetings were held on weekends to avoid inconveniencing the public, and apologised to the public in Perambalur, promising to visit them soon.

"When I come to see you, I don't want any kind of disturbances. That is why we planned and scheduled it for the weekend," he said.

Turning to electoral politics, Vijay said TVK which evolved from Vijay Makkal Iyakkam -- would "stand firmly with the people" as it prepares for the 2026 Assembly elections.

He accused opponents of "trying to block his public meetings", but vowed to continue engaging with citizens.

He said, "So many restrictions even just to meet our own relatives. Don't speak here, don't speak there, and even if we speak, it should only be for ten minutes--so many such restrictions. If they(Government) deny us venues, I will go directly to the people and ask for permission. I will obey the people's call."

Concluding on a hopeful note, Vijay urged supporters to stay steadfast "Good things will come. Victory is certain." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)