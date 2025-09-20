Mumbai, September 20: A man from Uttarakhand, identified as Saurav Raidhani, has been accused of stalking and harassing a senior woman executive in Mumbai for over two years. The complainant, a chartered accountant and company director, alleged that Raidhani first contacted her on LinkedIn in 2017 and escalated his advances since 2023. Despite being blocked across multiple platforms, he reportedly used over 100 different SIM cards to continue sending sexually explicit messages and unwanted proposals. The accused is also alleged to have tracked her travel, appearing at airports and hotels, and even opening a Demat account in her company.

According to a Times of India report, the harassment intensified in May 2024 when Raidhani allegedly sent sexually explicit messages to the complainant late at night, despite repeated attempts to block him. The complainant told police that similar messages continued during her overseas travel in August 2025, causing severe mental distress. She has preserved hundreds of screenshots, video clips, and other evidence of the alleged obscene content. Mumbai Shocker: Woman in Live-In Relationship Dies by Suicide in Santacruz, Her ‘History-Sheeter’ Partner Drops Off Her Body at Parents’ House.

The complainant further alleged that Raidhani’s actions went beyond digital harassment, as he reportedly used personal information to try to manipulate her professionally. The Mumbai Crime Branch conducted a preliminary inquiry and confirmed that the accused had been persistently contacting the victim, bypassing blocks and using multiple mobile numbers. Authorities emphasised that such stalking poses a serious threat to personal safety, especially when it crosses into physical spaces like airports and hotels. Mumbai Shocker: Landlord Dies After Ex-Tenant Allegedly Kicks Him in Stomach During Dispute Over INR 20,000 Deposit in Malvani, Accused Arrested.

Based on the complaint, the NM Joshi Marg Police Station registered an FIR against Raidhani under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including stalking, criminal intimidation, outraging a woman’s modesty, transmission of obscene content, and mental harassment. Police are investigating the allegations and examining the evidence submitted by the complainant.

