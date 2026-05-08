India News | TVK Denies Filing Plea in SC Seeking Directions to Tamil Nadu Governor over Inviting Vijay for Govt Formation

New Delhi [India], May 8 (ANI): Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) on Friday denied claims of the party filing a plea before the Supreme Court seeking directions to the Governor Rajendra Arlekar on inviting the party's chief C Joseph Vijay to form the government in Tamil Nadu, according to sources close to the party.

The clarification comes after a petitioner, Ezhilarasi K, claiming to be an active member of the party, moved the Supreme Court seeking directions to the Tamil Nadu Governor to invite Vijay to form the government in the State.

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Meanwhile, actor-turned-politician and TVK chief Vijay is poised to take charge as the next Tamil Nadu Chief Minister after the party secured crucial support from key political parties, ensuring that the required majority mark in the 234-member Assembly is crossed.The development comes after Vijay met Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar at Lok Bhavan, where he formally staked claim to form the government after consolidating support from multiple parties following the fractured mandate in the recently concluded Assembly elections. TVK, which emerged as the single-largest party with 108 seats, had fallen short of the majority mark of 118 required to form the government independently.

However, with the support of Congress, Communist Party of India (CPI), Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), the party has successfully crossed the majority threshold.

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The CPI, CPI(M) and VCK, which won 2 seats each, extended their support to TVK, taking the tally of the party to the majority mark of 118 in the 234-member assembly, along with the 5 seats from Congress.

The CPI (M), in an official letter, conveyed its support to TVK for the purpose of forming a government in the state, while CPI extended "conditional support" to the Vijay-led party in favour of "stable, secular and democratic governance for the people of Tamil Nadu."

Time shall now unveil what the tenure of Vijay as Chief Minister means for Tamil Nadu. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)