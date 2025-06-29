New Delhi [India], June 29 (ANI): Delhi Police's Special Staff (South East District) arrested two armed robbers following a brief exchange of fire early Sunday morning. The duo had allegedly stabbed and robbed a US citizen on the night of June 25-26 in Amar Colony in South Delhi, officials said.

The accused have been identified as Jatin alias Mogli and Akshay.

According to police, on June 26, Fortis Escorts Hospital informed Amar Colony Police Station about the medical examination of Aradome Bela Kahn (28), a US national, who was stabbed by two assailants near Nehru Place while walking through DDA Astha Kunj Park with a friend. The victim, who arrived in India on June 20 and was staying at Hotel Elegant in East of Kailash, sustained severe hand injuries and was later shifted to Apollo Hospital for surgery, said the police.

His friend, the complainant, revealed that the attackers had also stolen her mobile phone during the assault. A case was registered, and police began analysing CCTV footage and conducting surveillance in the area.

Acting on a tip-off about the suspects' movement near Astha Kunj Park in the early hours of June 29, a police team led by Inspector Rajender Singh Dagar laid a trap. At around 5:10 AM, the accused were spotted and asked to surrender. Instead, they fired three rounds at the police--one hitting Inspector Dagar's bulletproof jacket and another striking Head Constable Mahendar's jacket, the police said.

In retaliation, the police fired three rounds, injuring both robbers in their right legs. The injured accused were overpowered and taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre. Police recovered a sophisticated pistol, a country-made gun, and three live cartridges from them, said the police.

During interrogation, Jatin alias Mogli confessed that he and Akshay, both school dropouts since Class 5, turned to crime due to drug addiction and financial struggles. They targeted isolated areas like parks and dimly lit roads to rob pedestrians. On June 25-26, they attacked the US national and stole his phone. They were planning another robbery when police intercepted them, they said.

Both accused have a history of criminal activities, with Jatin previously involved in assault and robbery cases. Further investigation is underway, the police said. (ANI)

